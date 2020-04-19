Values from iCustom....Array?
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Why did you post your MT4
question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. We can't see your broken code; or know what your indicator is or it's specific version.
William Roeder:Thanks for your reply. I’ll move it to the right area with more detail when I’m at my computer.
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Why did you post your MT4
question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. We can't see your broken code; or know what your indicator is or it's specific version.
Because I only have the ex4 I can’t post that code, only the iCustom code. I guess my question was more about the indicator returning 2 values. I’ve never seen that before and don’t know how to handle it. I really appreciate your response and I’ll sort it out shortly. Thanks.
mtash: only the iCustom code. I guess my question was more about the indicator returning 2 values.
What is the second from the last parameter in iCustom? Perhaps you should read the manual. We can't see your broken code.
You must determine which buffer corresponds to which value you see in the data window. Those that are blank are probably EMPTY_VALUE or
possibly zero.
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All - I have an .EX4 indicator I've purchased that I'd like to build an EA using. I'm using iCustom, which I've never had problems with before, but this has really thrown me.
Firstly, there are 18 values generated (I thought you could only have 8 based on the buffers), and secondly, the values I return don't match what I see in the Data Window. The value against "DownTrend Line" for example would return the value for NULL, not 1.10279. If you look closely, there seems to be 2 values separated by a semi colon. How do I return the second value, and not the first NULL? Is this somehow returning an array?
Does anyone know what's going on? Any help would be GREATLY appreciated. Thank you!!!