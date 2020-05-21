Indicators: MA HISTOGRAM

MA HISTOGRAM:

Trend indicator

MA HISTOGRAM

Author: Szymon Palczynski

 

The simplicity of this indicator belies its potential. I have a couple of questions:

1.  It resembles other indicators that portray MA crossovers, but there is only a single input value.  Can you give me any indication of what it is measuring?

2.  The mlq4 file allows for permanent changing of colors and the period input, but for some reason I cannot adjust the histogram bar width?  How can I do that?


Thanks from Georgia state (in U.S.)

eyespy

 
Is simple and effective but not alone  (see the screenshot below)

(1) MA  HISTOGRAM sums the average of a selected range and divides by the number of periods in that range.

(2) The histogram bar width is connected to chart scaling. You can exclude or delete it.

   // SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,DRAW_LINE,ScaleGet(0),clrRed);
   // SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,DRAW_LINE,ScaleGet(0),clrBlue);


Chart EURUSD, H4, 2020.04.21 07:58 UTC, RoboForex Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart EURUSD., H1, 2020.04.16 08:19 UTC, Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Srodowiska S.A., MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart EURUSD., H1, 2020.04.16 08:19 UTC, Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Srodowiska S.A., MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart EURUSD., H1, Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Srodowiska S.A.: down...
 

I appreciate the explanation.  I actually really like this indi. Simply changing the input adjusts the sensitivity nicely for my uses.

Any chance you could be persuaded to add a user-definable sound alert?

Many thanks!

 

Hi Szymon

Great work on simplifying an indicator...is it possible to place the Histogram behind the graph?

 
Hi,

Press F8 and ...


 
Maybe I'll write something😉💻

 

really like this indicator , can you do it in mt5 code base please

thanks keith 

 
Done it

 

Mucho gusto for v 1.10--adding the alert and making the indi more adjustable!

Rob

 

I use period = 7 (currently)

Chart EURUSD., H4, 2020.04.30 10:37 UTC, Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Srodowiska S.A., MetaTrader 4, Real

12
