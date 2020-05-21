Indicators: MA HISTOGRAM
The simplicity of this indicator belies its potential. I have a couple of questions:
1. It resembles other indicators that portray MA crossovers, but there is only a single input value. Can you give me any indication of what it is measuring?
2. The mlq4 file allows for permanent changing of colors and the period input, but for some reason I cannot adjust the histogram bar width? How can I do that?
Thanks from Georgia state (in U.S.)
eyespy
The simplicity of this indicator belies its potential. I have a couple of questions:
1. It resembles other indicators that portray MA crossovers, but there is only a single input value. Can you give me any indication of what it is measuring?
2. The mlq4 file allows for permanent changing of colors and the period input, but for some reason I cannot adjust the histogram bar width? How can I do that?
Thanks from Georgia state (in U.S.)
eyespy
Is simple and effective but not alone
(see the screenshot below)
(1) MA HISTOGRAM sums the average of a selected range and divides by the number of periods in that range.
(2) The histogram bar width is connected to chart scaling. You can exclude or delete it.
// SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,DRAW_LINE,ScaleGet(0),clrRed);
// SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,DRAW_LINE,ScaleGet(0),clrBlue);
- www.mql5.com
I appreciate the explanation. I actually really like this indi. Simply changing the input adjusts the sensitivity nicely for my
uses.
Any chance you could be persuaded to add a user-definable sound alert?
Many thanks!
Hi Szymon
Great work on simplifying an indicator...is it possible to place the Histogram behind the graph?
Hi Szymon
Great work on simplifying an indicator...is it possible to place the Histogram behind the graph?
Hi,
Press F8 and ...
The simplicity of this indicator belies its potential. I have a couple of questions:
1. It resembles other indicators that portray MA crossovers, but there is only a single input value. Can you give me any indication of what it is measuring?
2. The mlq4 file allows for permanent changing of colors and the period input, but for some reason I cannot adjust the histogram bar width? How can I do that?
Thanks from Georgia state (in U.S.)
eyespy
Maybe I'll write something😉💻
really like this indicator , can you do it in mt5 code base please
thanks keith
I appreciate the explanation. I actually really like this indi. Simply changing the input adjusts the sensitivity nicely for
my uses.
Any chance you could be persuaded to add a user-definable sound alert?
Many thanks!
Done it
Mucho gusto for v 1.10--adding the alert and making the indi more adjustable!
Rob
I use period = 7 (currently)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
MA HISTOGRAM:
Trend indicator
Author: Szymon Palczynski