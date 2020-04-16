Can I find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4? - page 2
Do you know any method to find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4?
I will move this topic to the MQL4 and MT4 section.
In future please post in the correct section.
https://docs.mql4.com/constants/structures/mqlrates
Was doubting about mt4, but here it is. It's possible to retrieve the higher spread on a pre-defined interval by using mqlrates :
... then all you have to do is to start a for-loop on rates[x].spread ...
edit : you may also try with arraymax ... maybe by coping it into the array or something like that - i don't remember exactly how i did it
Most brokers with variable spread widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134. The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is, Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.
You have to remember it yourself. I use a power mean to get the average ten (10) day maximum.
yes wait few minutes
