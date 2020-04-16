Can I find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4? - page 3
Try this https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27942
Great work, Joel.
This one could catch spread everyday, but could not know the past spread before we run it, right?
Perhaps you need to adjust your colors (F8)
There's the copyspread also ...
but @Keith Watford isn't wrong either ... I have a vague memory of one which wasn't working ... it may have been corrected since dunno : try these 2 on mt4.
Thank you, William. I got that!
Thank you. Icham.