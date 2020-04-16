Can I find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4? - page 3

Joel Protusada:
Try this https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27942

Great work, Joel.

This one could catch spread everyday, but could not know the past spread before we run it, right?

 
Sky L: Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line. I tried it, but I didn't understand what is the difference between show ask line or not.

Perhaps you need to adjust your colors (F8) Ask line

 

There's the copyspread also ... 

void OnStart()
  {
   int x = 1000;
   int spread[];
   CopySpread(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,0,x,spread);
   printf("*** Max spread : %g / Min spread : %g on the last %g bars",spread[ArrayMaximum(spread,0,WHOLE_ARRAY)],spread[ArrayMinimum(spread,0,WHOLE_ARRAY)],x);
  }
copyspread (EURUSD,W1)	*** Max spread : 50 / Min spread : 0 on the last 1000 bars

but @Keith Watford isn't wrong either ... I have a vague memory of one which wasn't working ... it may have been corrected since dunno : try these 2 on mt4.

 
William Roeder:

Perhaps you need to adjust your colors (F8)

Thank you, William. I got that!

 
Icham Aidibe:

There's the copyspread also ... 

but @Keith Watford isn't wrong either ... I have a vague memory of one which wasn't working ... it may have been corrected since dunno : try these 2 on mt4.

Thank you. Icham.

