Can I find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4?
Thank you, Pavel.
Do you mean these stuffs?
How could I calculate the biggest spread at the past?
Thank you in advance and best regards,
Sky
read the article
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bid%E2%80%93ask_spread
this will help answer your questions
Sorry for the last basic question, and thank you so much for your information sharing, Pavel.
Do you know any method to find out the biggest spread when the spread is floating?
Best regards,
Sky
You would have to monitor the spreads over time and record the highest and lowest values of each instrument.
It's not hard to do this.
Thank you, Marco.
So, it is not possible to check the biggest spread at the past due to specifications, right?
I just need the biggest spread at the past to decide my minimum deposit for one stratagy.
Best wishes,
Sky
you can check it only in online mode can use this indicator:
- www.mql5.com
The data is not part of the history database so you have to monitor the spread continuously and save the highest and lowest values.
So you can code a EA that will simply write the value to a file whenever a new high or a new low is made and you can also add a timestamp to this so that you get an idea of the times most of these changes happen.
Also when you have collected all data for all instruments you can also sort and plot these against each other to get a better picture of the costs of doing business for each of your trading decisions.
https://docs.mql4.com/constants/structures/mqlrates
Was doubting about mt4, but here it is. It's possible to retrieve the higher spread on a pre-defined interval by using mqlrates :
// mqlrates struct MqlRates { datetime time; // Period start time double open; // Open price double high; // The highest price of the period double low; // The lowest price of the period double close; // Close price long tick_volume; // Tick volume int spread; // Spread long real_volume; // Trade volume }; // retrieve mqlrates void OnStart() { MqlRates rates[]; int copied=CopyRates(NULL,0,0,100,rates); if(copied<=0) Print("Error copying price data ",GetLastError()); else Print("Copied ",ArraySize(rates)," bars); }
... then all you have to do is to start a for-loop on rates[x].spread ...
edit : you may also try with arraymax ... maybe by coping it into the array or something like that - i don't remember exactly how i did it
If I remember correctly, spread and real volume have never worked.
Just accidentally included when OnCalculate etc was introduced to MQL4
Unless of course they have changed it since I last checked.
EDIT: I just realised that you are referring to MqlRates, I was thinking of OnCalculate. Still, I'm surprised it has the historic spread.
Dear experienced traders,
Do you know any method to find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4?
Maybe in the historical data or something.
Thank you in advance and best regards,
Sky