Can I find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4?

Dear experienced traders,

Do you know any method to find out the biggest spread at the past in MT4?

Maybe in the historical data or something.

Thank you in advance and best regards,

Sky

 
Hello,
in the historical data of MT4 there is only the bid price and in practice, there is no way to get such data, this can be implemented in MT5 there is a bid and ask on the tick data
 
Thank you, Pavel.

Do you mean these stuffs? 

How could I calculate the biggest spread at the past?

Thank you in advance and best regards,

Sky


 

read the article

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bid%E2%80%93ask_spread

this will help answer your questions

 
Sorry for the last basic question, and thank you so much for your information sharing, Pavel. 

Do you know any method to find out the biggest spread when the spread is floating?

Best regards,

Sky

 

You would have to monitor the spreads over time and record the highest and lowest values of each instrument.

It's not hard to do this.

 
Thank you, Marco.

So, it is not possible to check the biggest spread at the past due to specifications, right?

I just need the biggest spread at the past to decide my minimum deposit for one stratagy.

Best wishes,

Sky

 
you can check it only in online mode can use this indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9324

The data is not part of the history database so you have to monitor the spread continuously and save the highest and lowest values.

So you can code a EA that will simply write the value to a file whenever a new high or a new low is made and you can also add a timestamp to this so that you get an idea of the times most of these changes happen.

Also when you have collected all data for all instruments you can also sort and plot these against each other to get a better picture of the costs of doing business for each of your trading decisions. 

 

 

https://docs.mql4.com/constants/structures/mqlrates

Was doubting about mt4, but here it is. It's possible to retrieve the higher spread on a pre-defined interval by using mqlrates :

// mqlrates
struct MqlRates
  {
   datetime time;         // Period start time
   double   open;         // Open price
   double   high;         // The highest price of the period
   double   low;          // The lowest price of the period
   double   close;        // Close price
   long     tick_volume;  // Tick volume
   int      spread;       // Spread
   long     real_volume;  // Trade volume
  };

// retrieve mqlrates
void OnStart()
  {
   MqlRates rates[];
   int copied=CopyRates(NULL,0,0,100,rates);
   if(copied<=0)
      Print("Error copying price data ",GetLastError());
   else Print("Copied ",ArraySize(rates)," bars);
  }

... then all you have to do is to start a for-loop on rates[x].spread ...

edit : you may also try with arraymax ... maybe by coping it into the array or something like that - i don't remember exactly how i did it

 
If I remember correctly, spread and real volume have never worked.

Just accidentally included when OnCalculate etc was introduced to MQL4

Unless of course they have changed it since I last checked.

EDIT: I just realised that you are referring to MqlRates, I was thinking of OnCalculate. Still, I'm surprised  it has the historic spread.

