Help with EA coding

Hi all,

for the last couple of days I tried to code an EA for my manuel trading system which is based on the Kalman Velocity indicator. I dont get any error or warnings in Metaeditor, but the EA doesnt open any position.

Could someone help me here?

The idea behind the EA is a simple cross over the zero line of the indicator - Close Indicator+2 < 0 and Close Indicator +1 > 0 = Buy Market next Bar/Candelstick.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

input double Volume = 1;
input double SLPoints = 200;
input double TPPoints = 300;
input string Kommentar ="";


CTrade trade; 
bool isLongTrade, isShortTrade;

int OnInit()
  {

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {

  }

void OnTick()
{
   double Kalman[];
   int KalmanVelocity = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Kalman");
   
   CopyBuffer(KalmanVelocity,0,0,1,Kalman);
   if(Kalman[0] == 0) return;

   if ((Kalman[+1] > 0)&& Kalman[+2] < 0){
   Print(Kalman[0]);
   if(!isLongTrade) isLongTrade = executeLong();}
   
   else if ((Kalman[+1] < 0) && Kalman[+2] > 0) {
   Print(Kalman[0]);
   if(!isShortTrade) isShortTrade = executeShort();
 }
}

bool executeShort (){

   double entry = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

   double SL = entry + SLPoints * _Point;
   double TP = entry - TPPoints * _Point;


   bool res;
   res = trade.Sell(Volume,_Symbol,entry,SL,TP,Kommentar);
   return res;
}

bool executeLong ()  {

   double entry = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

   double SL = entry - SLPoints * _Point;
   double TP = entry + TPPoints * _Point;


   bool res;
   res = trade.Buy(Volume,_Symbol,entry,SL,TP,Kommentar);
   return res;
}
You made a mistake: you CREATE a new indicator handle on EVERY TIC! This is a gross mistake! 

void OnTick()
{
   double Kalman[];
   int KalmanVelocity = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Kalman");
   
   CopyBuffer(KalmanVelocity,0,0,1,Kalman);
   if(Kalman[0] == 0) return;

   if ((Kalman[+1] > 0)&& Kalman[+2] < 0){
   Print(Kalman[0]);
   if(!isLongTrade) isLongTrade = executeLong();}
   
   else if ((Kalman[+1] < 0) && Kalman[+2] > 0) {
   Print(Kalman[0]);
   if(!isShortTrade) isShortTrade = executeShort();
 }
}

The indicator head MUST BE CREATED ONCE (this is done in OnInit)

Vladimir Karputov:

You made a mistake: you CREATE a new indicator handle on EVERY TIC! This is a gross mistake!

The indicator head MUST BE CREATED ONCE (this is done in OnInit)

Hi Vladimir,

thanks a lot for your quick help!

I completely coded the EA in a new way with some help. Everything works fine, but I get a warning (return value of "OrderSend" should be checked). I could not find any solution that works so far, maybe someone could help me with this? I highlighted the code line below.


void TechnicalAnalysis2x6()
{
    
    if ((GetIndicator(handle3,0,current+1) < 0) && (GetIndicator(handle4,0,current+2) > 0))
    {
        SellOrder8();
        
    }
}

void SellOrder8()
{
    
    //--- prepare a request
    MqlTradeRequest request;
    ZeroMemory(request);
    
    request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;          // setting a deal order
    request.magic = 1;                   // ORDER_MAGIC
    request.symbol = Symbol();                   // symbol
    request.volume = Lots8;                      // volume in lots
    request.price = Bid();
    request.sl = Bid() + Stoploss8*PipValue*Point();      // Stop Loss specified
    request.tp = Bid() - Takeprofit8*PipValue*Point();    // Take Profit specified
    request.deviation = 10;             // deviation in points
    request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
    request.comment = "Order";
    MqlTradeResult result;
    ZeroMemory(result);
    OrderSend(request,result);
    // check the result
    if (!IsError(result, __FUNCTION__))
    {
            
    }
 
Show your function GetIndicator.

Vladimir Karputov:

Show your function GetIndicator.

double GetIndicator(int handle, int buffer_num, int index)
{
    //--- array for the indicator values
    double arr[];    
    //--- obtain the indicator value in the last two bars
    if (CopyBuffer(handle, buffer_num, 0, index+1, arr) <= 0)
    {        
        Sleep(200);
        for(int i=0; i<100; i++)
        {
            if (BarsCalculated(handle) > 0)
            break;
            Sleep(50);
        }
        int copied = CopyBuffer(handle, buffer_num, 0, index+1, arr);
        if (copied <= 0)
        {
            Print("CopyBuffer failed. Maybe history has not download yet? Error = ", GetLastError());
            return -1;
        }
        else
        return (arr[index]);
    }
    else
    {
        return (arr[index]);
    }
    
    return 0;
 
Validation example in Trade Operation Types

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456   // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Opening Buy position                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={0};
   MqlTradeResult  result={0};
//--- parameters of request
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                     // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                              // symbol
   request.volume   =0.1;                                   // volume of 0.1 lot
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                        // order type
   request.price    =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening
   request.deviation=5;                                     // allowed deviation from the price
   request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                          // MagicNumber of the order
//--- send the request
   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());     // if unable to send the request, output the error code
//--- information about the operation
   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vladimir Karputov:

Validation example in Trade Operation Types

Thanks it solved the compile error!

The EA still doesnt trade, but it should based on the indicator values. Do u think it could have something to do with the Indicator? I used the iCustom function, but no errors or warnings.

Thanks in advance!
