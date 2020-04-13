Free EA for you to optimize
objemmanuel1997:
<ex4 file removed>
Please attach the mq4 file
objemmanuel1997: if anyone can optimize it to find the best settings for it. The first EA is combination of CCI and MA filter and second one was made with trend magic indicator
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 EA
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- The first (Tradewithobj1.mq4) is made with your named indicator. The specific version you haven't provided or linked to.
buy_signal = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"KT-Trend-Magic-Indicator",0,0);
- Why can't you optimized it? Do you really expect to find a slave here to work for free for you?
No free help
objemmanuel1997:
hey guys i made an EA which i would give out and would love if anyone can optimize it to find the best settings for it. The first EA is combination of CCI and MA filter and second one was made with trend magic indicator
<ex4 file removed>
MQL4/MQL5 is a warehouse of thousands of EAs that are ready to be optimized.
Why are you sure that your EA is so great and someone is interested in optimizing it?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hey guys i made an EA which i would give out and would love if anyone can optimize it to find the best settings for it. The first EA is combination of CCI and MA filter and second one was made with trend magic indicator
<ex4 file removed>