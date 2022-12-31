Combine 2 indicators with a signal arrow

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Hello guys , i need someone to combine two indi alerts into one alert signal.

Here is an example of the signal :

Example for sell trade

Hope you guys give it a test and help me with the coding 

here is the Indicators:


<ex4 files deleted>

 
amorboura066: Hope you guys give it a test and help me with the coding

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
          No free help (2017)

 
amorboura066:

Hello guys , i need someone to combine two indi alerts into one alert signal.


<ex4 files deleted>

ex4 files cannot be modified. Only post mq4 files in the forum.

If you don't have the mq4 file(s), it may be possible to code a new indicator to combine the 2 with iCustom.

You can pay someone at Freelance to do the work for you.

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Keith Watford #:

ex4 files cannot be modified. Only post mq4 files in the forum.

If you don't have the mq4 file(s), it may be possible to code a new indicator to combine the 2 with iCustom.

You can pay someone at Freelance to do the work for you.

My bad , don't know why indicators are deleted 

<ex4 files deleted>

 
amorboura066 #:

My bad , don't know why indicators are deleted 

<ex4 files deleted>

Do not post ex4 files, zipped or not.

 
Keith Watford #:

Do not post ex4 files, zipped or not.

i really have no idea why files are deleted 

<Deleted>

 
amorboura066 #:

i really have no idea why files are deleted 

<Deleted>

Because I am deleting them.

Keith Watford #:

ex4 files cannot be modified. Only post mq4 files in the forum.

If you don't have the mq4 file(s), it may be possible to code a new indicator to combine the 2 with iCustom.

You can pay someone at Freelance to do the work for you.

 
Keith Watford #:

Because I am deleting them

here they are , thanks for explaining 

 
amorboura066 #: here they are , thanks for explaining 

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