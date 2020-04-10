Add MA profit to MA stop EA
danizani95:
Hi guys I need help to edit this moving average stoploss EA. What I need is to have the MA take profit function too. In simple words i need that all orders get closed when price touch (or almost touch) a SMA. Could you help me please ?
without an attached code to your thread i don't think anyone will help you.
how to post code:
- Move the SL or TP to the SMA.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button)
and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
