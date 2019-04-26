EA that closes open positions when price touches MA

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Hi guys,

Looking for an EA that will automatically close a position when price is equal to the value of an MA.

Would be great if someone could write this for me or link me to an existing EA. 

Thanks in advance

See example below:


 
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  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Matthew Lane: Looking for an EA that will automatically close a position when price is equal to the value of an MA. 2019.04.26 06:28
You already found one. Generating Magic Number for Cross Close EA - Forex EA Generator - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum 2019.04.26 08:13
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