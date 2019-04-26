EA that closes open positions when price touches MA
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
Matthew Lane: Looking for an EA that will automatically close a position when price is equal to the value of an MA. 2019.04.26 06:28You already found one. Generating Magic Number for Cross Close EA - Forex EA Generator - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum 2019.04.26 08:13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi guys,
Looking for an EA that will automatically close a position when price is equal to the value of an MA.
Would be great if someone could write this for me or link me to an existing EA.
Thanks in advance
See example below: