Cannot download purchases into my MT4 platform
Hi, please I cannot download pruchased EAs and indicators into my MT4 platform, when I press the install I get an alert sound and do not install. I have enough installations left so that is not the problem. Please help?
Thanks
Sergio
Restart your computer and MT4 terminal and make sure that you've properly logged into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Also check whether you are asked to put your MQL5 account password, down in the Market window, during installation.
Thank you Eleni, I am already propely logged into the MQL5 Market, I see my purchases, but when I try to install them get that error...
Make sure you have the latest Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed on your computer, restart your computer and MT4/5 terminal and try again.
Also make sure that you've properly logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
If nevertheless the problem persists, try again tomorrow, maybe its a temporary glitch.
Same here at my customers. All is up to date but they constantly get an error 500 / download failed.
It's definitely an issue of the mql market and I asked Sergey to report this to the market admins.
Hope they'll fix it soon because this is really annoying.
Yes Daniel, it seems that there is a general issue, but I am sure it will be resolved soon.
Sergey always takes care of such problems, by reporting them to the admins.
Great to hear that Eleni, and thanks to all of the Moderators for supporting the mql5 users at any time.
i buy indicator support resistance but i can't install it
