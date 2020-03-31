Object to Buffer (Help coders)

Hi,

How do I convert this object to a buffer? As this object is in sequential number I would also like to know how to put his name only as a prefix, can someone help me?

PS .: I tried very very hard so I am asking for your help, thanks in advance.



My last tried:

double SRZ = ObjectGet("PERFZONES_SRZHLL",i);


put dfx_perfectzones.key in MQL4/Files


Renato Jose: How do I convert this object to a buffer? … PS .: I tried very very hard
  1. Stop creating objects. Add a buffer of type DRAW_ARROW and use that.
  2. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
Hi, you can try this:

string prefix;

for (int i=0; i<=ObjectsTotal();i++) {

        string name=ObjectName(i);
        if (ObjectType(name)==OBJ_HLINE) {
                
                if(StringSubstr(name,(StringFind(name, "PERFZONES_SRZHLL", 0)),16) == "PERFZONES_SRZHLL") prefix=name;
        }
}
 
William Roeder:
  1. Stop creating objects. Add a buffer of type DRAW_ARROW and use that.
  2. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
  for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(50000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   

            double SRZ = ObjectGet("PERFZONES_SRZHLL",OBJ_ARROW);          
            double SRZ1 = ObjectGet("PERFZONES_SRZHLU",OBJ_ARROW);   
             
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(SRZ!=0
      )
       
       {Buffer1[i] = Close[i] - iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Buy Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }}                 
           
       
      else {Buffer1[i] = 0;}
        
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(SRZ1!=0
      )
       
       {Buffer2[i] = Close[i] + iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Sell Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }}                 
 
      else { Buffer2[i] = 0; }
This is my code, now i want pass PERFZONES_SRZHLL and PERFZONES_SRZHLU (+_SEQUENTIAL NUMBER) to buffer and give me a signal.
 
I try  this too

   //--- main loop
   string prefixb;
   string prefixs;
   
for (int i=0; i<=ObjectsTotal();i++)
for(int is=0; is<=ObjectsTotal();is++) {

        string nameb=ObjectName(i);
        if (ObjectType(nameb)==OBJ_ARROW) continue;
        if (StringSubstr(nameb,(StringFind(nameb, "PERFZONES_SRZHLL", 0)),16) == "PERFZONES_SRZHLL") prefixb=nameb;
        
        string names=ObjectName(is);
        if (ObjectType(names)==OBJ_ARROW) continue;
        if (StringSubstr(names,(StringFind(names, "PERFZONES_SRZHLU", 0)),16) == "PERFZONES_SRZHLU") prefixs=names;
        
                 
            double SRZB = ObjectGet(nameb,i);       
            double SRZS = ObjectGet(names,i);   
             
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(SRZB>0.00000001&&SRZB<99999999
      )
       
       {Buffer1[i] = Close[i] - iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Buy Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }}                 
           
       
      else {Buffer1[i] = 0;}
        
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(SRZS>0.00000001&&SRZS<99999999
      )
       
       {Buffer2[i] = Close[i] + iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Sell Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }}                 
 
      else { Buffer2[i] = 0; }
      

and nothing

 
no more idea?
 
Renato Jose:
no more idea?

You need to be care with the use of 'i' - do you mean 'bar', or 'object index'?

Anyway here're some lines to retrieve the latest "PERFZONES_SRZHLU"... customize them to suit your needs:

      string lastUName = "";
      int lastUSerial = 0;
      string strMatchU = "PERFZONES_SRZHLU_";
      
      for (int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      {
         string oName = ObjectName(i);
         if (StringFind(oName,strMatchU)==0)
         {
            int oSerial = int(StringToInteger(StringSubstr(oName,StringLen(strMatchU))));
            if (lastUSerial==0 || lastUSerial<oSerial)
            {
               lastUSerial = oSerial;
               lastUName = oName;
            }
         }
      }
      
      datetime lastUTime = datetime(ObjectGet(lastUName,OBJPROP_TIME1));
      int lastUBar = iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,lastUTime);
      Print ("Latest U name = ", lastUName,
             ", time of occurrence = ", TimeToStr(lastUTime,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES),
             " (bar ", string(lastUBar), ")");
 
Seng Joo Thio :

Do you need to be careful about using 'i' - do you mean 'slash' or 'object index'?

Anyway, here are some lines to retrieve as the last "PERFZONES_SRZHLU" ... customizable to meet your needs:

here is my code, thanks everybody try help, more someone?
