Object to Buffer (Help coders)
Renato Jose: How do I convert this object to a buffer? … PS .: I tried very very hard
- Stop creating objects. Add a buffer of type DRAW_ARROW and use that.
- Show us your attempt (using the CODE button)
and state the nature of your problem.
Hi, you can try this:
string prefix; for (int i=0; i<=ObjectsTotal();i++) { string name=ObjectName(i); if (ObjectType(name)==OBJ_HLINE) { if(StringSubstr(name,(StringFind(name, "PERFZONES_SRZHLL", 0)),16) == "PERFZONES_SRZHLL") prefix=name; } }
William Roeder:
for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--) { if (i >= MathMin(50000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation double SRZ = ObjectGet("PERFZONES_SRZHLL",OBJ_ARROW); double SRZ1 = ObjectGet("PERFZONES_SRZHLU",OBJ_ARROW); //Indicator Buffer 1 if(SRZ!=0 ) {Buffer1[i] = Close[i] - iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Buy Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }} else {Buffer1[i] = 0;} //Indicator Buffer 2 if(SRZ1!=0 ) {Buffer2[i] = Close[i] + iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Sell Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }} else { Buffer2[i] = 0; }This is my code, now i want pass PERFZONES_SRZHLL and PERFZONES_SRZHLU (+_SEQUENTIAL NUMBER) to buffer and give me a signal.
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:
i try, but dont make a buffer
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:
I try this too
//--- main loop string prefixb; string prefixs; for (int i=0; i<=ObjectsTotal();i++) for(int is=0; is<=ObjectsTotal();is++) { string nameb=ObjectName(i); if (ObjectType(nameb)==OBJ_ARROW) continue; if (StringSubstr(nameb,(StringFind(nameb, "PERFZONES_SRZHLL", 0)),16) == "PERFZONES_SRZHLL") prefixb=nameb; string names=ObjectName(is); if (ObjectType(names)==OBJ_ARROW) continue; if (StringSubstr(names,(StringFind(names, "PERFZONES_SRZHLU", 0)),16) == "PERFZONES_SRZHLU") prefixs=names; double SRZB = ObjectGet(nameb,i); double SRZS = ObjectGet(names,i); //Indicator Buffer 1 if(SRZB>0.00000001&&SRZB<99999999 ) {Buffer1[i] = Close[i] - iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Buy Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }} else {Buffer1[i] = 0;} //Indicator Buffer 2 if(SRZS>0.00000001&&SRZS<99999999 ) {Buffer2[i] = Close[i] + iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, i);if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Sell Rule 1"); time_alert = Time[0]; }} else { Buffer2[i] = 0; }
and nothing
like the images
Files:
object_to_buffer.png 51 kb
no more idea?
Renato Jose:
You need to be care with the use of 'i' - do you mean 'bar', or 'object index'?
Anyway here're some lines to retrieve the latest "PERFZONES_SRZHLU"... customize them to suit your needs:
string lastUName = ""; int lastUSerial = 0; string strMatchU = "PERFZONES_SRZHLU_"; for (int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { string oName = ObjectName(i); if (StringFind(oName,strMatchU)==0) { int oSerial = int(StringToInteger(StringSubstr(oName,StringLen(strMatchU)))); if (lastUSerial==0 || lastUSerial<oSerial) { lastUSerial = oSerial; lastUName = oName; } } } datetime lastUTime = datetime(ObjectGet(lastUName,OBJPROP_TIME1)); int lastUBar = iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,lastUTime); Print ("Latest U name = ", lastUName, ", time of occurrence = ", TimeToStr(lastUTime,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES), " (bar ", string(lastUBar), ")");
here is my code, thanks everybody try help, more someone?
Files:
dforex.mq4 8 kb
Hi,
How do I convert this object to a buffer? As this object is in sequential number I would also like to know how to put his name only as a prefix, can someone help me?
PS .: I tried very very hard so I am asking for your help, thanks in advance.
My last tried:
double SRZ = ObjectGet("PERFZONES_SRZHLL",i);
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1b3_U2Dv-n_Y0fLocXxQ-u4j239sfoOn7
put dfx_perfectzones.key in MQL4/Files
