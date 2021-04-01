Creating an Array of object, getting error

Hi

Sorry asking simple question, I am very new and trying to learn MQL4 programming with MT4.

I am trying to create an Array of objects. as shown below; But I a getting error and finding it difficult to fix. 

Please can someone help 

Thank you

 
Please try to post in the correct section of the forum, and also try to format your source code properly.
 
Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, use the button Codeto insert the code.

  
Here is the code

#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CurrencyCount{
   public:
      string currency;
      int count;
        
   public:
   CurrencyCount(){};
   CurrencyCount(string incurrency, int incount){
      this.currency = incurrency;
      this.count = incount;
   };
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(){
     CurrencyCount currencyCount1("USD", 2);
     CurrencyCount currencyCount2("GBP", 5);
     CurrencyCount currencyCount3("JPY", 4);
     CurrencyCount currencyCount4("CAD", 1);
     CurrencyCount currencyCount5("NZD", 3);
     CurrencyCount myCurrencyCount[4] = {currencyCount1, currencyCount2, currencyCount3, currencyCount4};
}
 
ishf fady:

try this...

#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CurrencyCount
  {
public:
   string            currency;
   int               count;

public:
                     CurrencyCount() {};
                     CurrencyCount(string incurrency, int incount)
     {
      this.currency = incurrency;
      this.count = incount;
     };
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   CurrencyCount currencyCount1("USD", 2);
   CurrencyCount currencyCount2("GBP", 5);
   CurrencyCount currencyCount3("JPY", 4);
   CurrencyCount currencyCount4("CAD", 1);
   CurrencyCount currencyCount5("NZD", 3);
   CurrencyCount myCurrencyCount[5];
   myCurrencyCount[0]=currencyCount1;
   myCurrencyCount[1]=currencyCount2;
   myCurrencyCount[2]=currencyCount3;
   myCurrencyCount[3]=currencyCount4;
   myCurrencyCount[4]=currencyCount5;
   Print(myCurrencyCount[4].currency," ",myCurrencyCount[4].count);
//output:
//NZD 3
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Thank you very much Tsungche Kuo 

Much appreciated, I was struggling for some time with this problem.

