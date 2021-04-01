Creating an Array of object, getting error
ishf fady :
Hi
Sorry asking simple question, I am very new and trying to learn MQL4 programming with MT4.
I am trying to create an Array of objects. as shown below; But I a getting error and finding it difficult to fix.
Please can someone help
***
Thank you
Here is the code #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CurrencyCount{ public: string currency; int count; public: CurrencyCount(){}; CurrencyCount(string incurrency, int incount){ this.currency = incurrency; this.count = incount; }; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart(){ CurrencyCount currencyCount1("USD", 2); CurrencyCount currencyCount2("GBP", 5); CurrencyCount currencyCount3("JPY", 4); CurrencyCount currencyCount4("CAD", 1); CurrencyCount currencyCount5("NZD", 3); CurrencyCount myCurrencyCount[4] = {currencyCount1, currencyCount2, currencyCount3, currencyCount4}; }
ishf fady:
try this...
#property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CurrencyCount { public: string currency; int count; public: CurrencyCount() {}; CurrencyCount(string incurrency, int incount) { this.currency = incurrency; this.count = incount; }; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { CurrencyCount currencyCount1("USD", 2); CurrencyCount currencyCount2("GBP", 5); CurrencyCount currencyCount3("JPY", 4); CurrencyCount currencyCount4("CAD", 1); CurrencyCount currencyCount5("NZD", 3); CurrencyCount myCurrencyCount[5]; myCurrencyCount[0]=currencyCount1; myCurrencyCount[1]=currencyCount2; myCurrencyCount[2]=currencyCount3; myCurrencyCount[3]=currencyCount4; myCurrencyCount[4]=currencyCount5; Print(myCurrencyCount[4].currency," ",myCurrencyCount[4].count); //output: //NZD 3 } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
