Multi colored indicator mt5
hi...trying to master mq5
i have made some research but not a single forum about calling a multi color indicator buffer to EA
how do i call it..
DeepPink=Buffer 1?
LimeGreen=Buffer 2?
is that right?
Thank you..
Ignore the color... if hmup and hmdn return values corresponding to what is on the chart, then you're right.
what i mean is there are 7 colors in indicator
when i call Buffer 0 to send order it works fine
buffer 2,3,4,5,6 all worked fine..
what i want to learn is how do i call the Buffer with indicator color index ?
clrLightSkyBlue = BUY
clrPik = SELL
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrLightSkyBlue,clrPink #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2
SetIndexBuffer(0,tmac,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,tmau,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,tmad,INDICATOR_DATA); // ** inserted code: SetIndexBuffer(4,ReboundD,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_ARROW, 226); SetIndexBuffer(5,ReboundU,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_ARROW, 225); SetIndexBuffer(6,Caution,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(5, PLOT_ARROW, 251);EA only recognize the line but not the colors.
Thanks..
Hi Thanks for the reply i still don't get you.
what i mean is there are 7 colors in indicator
when i call Buffer 0 to send order it works fine
buffer 2,3,4,5,6 all worked fine..
what i want to learn is how do i call the Buffer with indicator color index ?
clrLightSkyBlue = BUY
clrPik = SELL
You can't.
EA only recognize the line but not the colors.
Thanks..
You've answered your own question.
You can't.
You've answered your own question.
Is there any way to identify the color of the line.. i just want to use it as filter?
You can't.
You've answered your own question.
Of course you can. A color buffer is an indicator buffer as any other one.
SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
So it's buffer index 1.
#property indicator_color1 clrLightSkyBlue,clrPink
LightSkyBlue is color 0, pink is color 1.
if(CopyBuffer(hma_handle, 1, 0, 200, hmcolor) <= 0) return; ArraySetAsSeries(hmcolor, true);hmcolor[i] can be 0 or 1.
Of course you can. A color buffer is an indicator buffer as any other one.
So it's buffer index 1.
LightSkyBlue is color 0, pink is color 1.hmcolor[i] can be 0 or 1.
(right, this is mql5, not mql4... but even if it's mql4 it's possible too).
(right, this is mql5, not mql4... but even if it's mql4 it's possible too).
Hi..
Yes that what i did..
Call the buffer 1 i to EA.. but did not work
Tried calling the buffer 0.. but the Ea place trades even if the color is LightSkyBlue or Pink..
if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 200, Open) <= 0) return; ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true); if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 0, 0, 6, slpup) <= 0) return; ArraySetAsSeries(slpup, true); if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 1, 0, 6, slpdn) <= 0) return; ArraySetAsSeries(slpdn, true); if(Cross(0, Open[0] > slpup[0]))B=true; if(Cross(2, Open[0] < slpdn[0]))S=true; if(B==true) { buy } if(S==true) { sell ///example indicator source
Hi..
Yes that what i did..
Call the buffer 1 i to EA.. but did not work
Tried calling the buffer 0.. but the Ea place trades even if the color is LightSkyBlue or Pink..example indicator source
No, buffer 0 is the line value, buffer 1 is color (0 or 1, representing the index of LightSkyBlue or Pink)...
So you should be having something like this:
if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 0, 0, 6, values) <= 0) return; ArraySetAsSeries(values, true); if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 1, 0, 6, colors) <= 0) return; ArraySetAsSeries(colors, true); if (colors[1]==0) { buy } if (colors[1]==1) { sell }
So in a way this is still not perfect... but at least you do get values that changes according to different colors...
But if you reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaally want to get the color instead of 0 or 1, you'll have to make use of windows' functions.
Wow perfect it works very good..
thanks to you all mql5 community :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi...trying to master mq5
i have made some research but not a single forum about calling a multi color indicator buffer to EA
how do i call it..
DeepPink=Buffer 1?
LimeGreen=Buffer 2?
is that right?
Thank you..