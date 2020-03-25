Multi colored indicator mt5

hi...trying to master mq5

i have made some research but not a single forum about calling a multi color indicator buffer to EA

how do i call it..

DeepPink=Buffer 1?

LimeGreen=Buffer 2?

is that right?

   if(CopyBuffer(hma_handle, 1, 0, 200, hmup) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(hmup, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(hma_handle, 2, 0, 200, hmdn) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(hmdn, true);

if(hmup[0]>0)buy_filt=true; if(hmdn[0]>0)sell_filt=true;
if(buy==true && buy_filt==true)   
{
sendbuy....//
}
if(sell==true && sell_filt==true)   
{
sendsell....//
}

Thank you..

 
Ignore the color... if hmup and hmdn return values corresponding to what is on the chart, then you're right.

 
Hi Thanks for the reply i still don't get you.

what i mean is there are 7 colors in indicator

when i call Buffer 0 to send order it works fine

buffer 2,3,4,5,6 all worked fine..

what i want to learn is how do i call the Buffer with indicator color index ?

clrLightSkyBlue = BUY
clrPik = SELL

#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrLightSkyBlue,clrPink
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2


SetIndexBuffer(0,tmac,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,tmau,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,tmad,INDICATOR_DATA);
// ** inserted code:
        SetIndexBuffer(4,ReboundD,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_ARROW, 226);
        SetIndexBuffer(5,ReboundU,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_ARROW, 225);
        SetIndexBuffer(6,Caution,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(5, PLOT_ARROW, 251);
EA only recognize the line but not the colors.
Thanks..
 
You can't.

You've answered your own question.

 
Is there any way to identify the color of the line.. i just want to use it as filter?

 
Of course you can. A color buffer is an indicator buffer as any other one.

   SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

So it's buffer index 1.

#property indicator_color1  clrLightSkyBlue,clrPink

LightSkyBlue is color 0, pink is color 1.

   if(CopyBuffer(hma_handle, 1, 0, 200, hmcolor) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(hmcolor, true);
hmcolor[i] can be 0 or 1.
 
 (right, this is mql5, not mql4... but even if it's mql4 it's possible too).

 
Hi.. 

Yes that what i did..

Call the buffer 1 i to EA.. but did not work

Tried calling the buffer 0.. but the Ea place trades even if the color is LightSkyBlue or Pink..

   if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 200, Open) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 0, 0, 6, slpup) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(slpup, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 1, 0, 6, slpdn) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(slpdn, true);
   if(Cross(0, Open[0] > slpup[0]))B=true;
   if(Cross(2, Open[0] < slpdn[0]))S=true;
if(B==true)
  {
buy
}

if(S==true)
  {

sell

///
example indicator source
 
No, buffer 0 is the line value, buffer 1 is color (0 or 1, representing the index of LightSkyBlue or Pink)... 

So you should be having something like this:

   if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 0, 0, 6, values) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(values, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(team_handle, 1, 0, 6, colors) <= 0) return;
   ArraySetAsSeries(colors, true);

   if (colors[1]==0)
   {
      buy
   }

   if (colors[1]==1)
   {
      sell
   }

So in a way this is still not perfect... but at least you do get values that changes according to different colors... 

But if you reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaally want to get the color instead of 0 or 1, you'll have to make use of windows' functions.

 

Wow perfect it works very good..

thanks to you all mql5 community :)

