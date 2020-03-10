Trading US shares with MT5 platform. Which broker? - page 2

Sergey Golubev:
Because I found this broker for 10 minutes (using just Metatrader 5 only), + 1 minute to open the demo ( to check the symbols and the specifications of the symbols).
And it is what you should do before subscription to the signal.

Because you want to select the broker to trade US shares ...
But it is necessary to check the specifications of the symbols as well on the selected broker (just to know the minimum lot size, and more) -


I am recommending to check it for every broker before subscribing to the signal for example.

 
joophoos hoosemans:
Is it possible to get my money back when nothing helps?

You asked for the broker - and I found this broker, I opened demo account with this broker (with less than 10 minutes) ..
So, I helped (you can open an account with them too).

As to refund so it is according to the rules ... and read post #2 with some information (but I am not sure about it as I personally did not check the refund possibilities concerning the post #2 sorry).

But you can move your subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (in case you decided to open the account with this signal provider's broker for example): post #1
ok, i will take action. Thank you very much for your cooperation.
