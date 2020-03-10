Trading US shares with MT5 platform. Which broker?

Who knows a broker who can ?
 
It is better to use the same broker with your signal provider (if it is related to the signal for example).
 

My broker is Roboforex and doesnot trade the us shares.

 
I cannot see which broker the signal provider uses
 
joophoos hoosemans:
You should see it below the growth chart.

 

Yes but there stands 

YorkBusiness-Live . And when i google this I cannot find anything
 
You can ask the signal provider about it.
Because it is recommended to use same broker with same account type with the signal provider.
 
Yes asked by mail. But no reply
 

You can seach for the following:
york business associates limited

And I opened demo account with them now:

and I placed buy stop order on General Electric ..

Thus, you should ask the signal provider in case the provider is trading shares and so on (to use same broker with provider).

Because I found this broker for 10 minutes (using just Metatrader 5 only), + 1 minute to open the demo ( to check the symbols and the specifications of the symbols).
And it is what you should do before subscription to the signal.

 
Is it possible to get my money back when nothing helps?
