Trading US shares with MT5 platform. Which broker?
My broker is Roboforex and doesnot trade the us shares.
I cannot see which broker the signal provider uses
You should see it below the growth chart.
Yes but there standsYorkBusiness-Live . And when i google this I cannot find anything
Because it is recommended to use same broker with same account type with the signal provider.
Maybe you can try something for me because i already payed.
You can seach for the following:
york business associates limited
And I opened demo account with them now:
and I placed buy stop order on General Electric ..
Thus, you should ask the signal provider in case the provider is trading shares and so on (to use same broker with provider).
Because I found this broker for 10 minutes (using just Metatrader 5 only), + 1 minute to open the demo (
to check the symbols and the specifications of the symbols).
And it is what you should do before subscription to the signal.
