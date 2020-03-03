Can I change position of the "Fixed Chart Position Cursor" of the Chart by code
Hi all,
Can I change the little arrow position (which let me chose zoom position in the picture below) by code?
Change the percentage of the portion from arrow to right chart border using CHART_SHIFT_SIZE
CHART_SHIFT_SIZE – shift size of the zero bar from the right border in percentage values.
I think you meant the next one
As far as I remember the CHART_SHIFT_SIZE is controling the place of the arrow which marks the arrow location at the bottom of chart. But it's only from memory.
As far as I remember the CHART_SHIFT_SIZE is controling the place of the arrow which marks the arrow location at the bottom of chart. But it's only from memory.
William is right.
Actually I can't find the arrow at bottom as the OP request, I just mistaken it for that one. If there's another arrow at bottom then I'm missing something.
*=Just saw it at the left lower buttom, I remember it from years ago, and never used it. So I see that's for zooming in on a specific date? Nice to know things.. :)
Amir Yacoby:
I meant the upper arrow marked here, when you place the cursor upon it says shift size.
Actually I can't find the arrow at bottom as the OP request, I just mistaken it for that one. If there's another arrow at bottom then I'm missing something.
It appears only when "Auto Scroll" is not used.
*=Just saw it at the left lower buttom, I remember it from years ago, and never used it. So I see that's for zooming in on a specific date? Nice to know things.. :)
It's also on MT4 where it works differently (and better). You place the cursor on the date you want to "freeze" then switching between
timeframes keep you at the same date (provide there is data available of course).
I find it useless on MT5 or I don't understand it's usage.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all,
Can I change the little arrow position (which let me chose zoom position in the picture below) by code?