Can I change position of the "Fixed Chart Position Cursor" of the Chart by code

Hi all,

Can I change the little arrow position (which let me chose zoom position in the picture below) by code?



 
Change the percentage of the portion from arrow to right chart border using CHART_SHIFT_SIZE

 
CHART_SHIFT_SIZE shift size of the zero bar from the right border in percentage values.

I think you meant the next one
CHART_FIXED_POSITION chart fixed position from the left border in percentage value.
 
As far as I remember the CHART_SHIFT_SIZE is controling the place of the arrow which marks the arrow location at the bottom of chart. But it's only from memory.

 
William is right.
 
I meant the upper arrow marked here, when you place the cursor upon it says shift size.
Actually I can't find the arrow at bottom as the OP request, I just mistaken it for that one. If there's another arrow at bottom then I'm missing something.

*=Just saw it at the left lower buttom, I remember it from years ago, and never used it. So I see that's for zooming in on a specific date? Nice to know things.. :) SHIFT_SIZE
 

It appears only when "Auto Scroll" is not used.

*=Just saw it at the left lower buttom, I remember it from years ago, and never used it. So I see that's for zooming in on a specific date? Nice to know things.. :)

It's also on MT4 where it works differently (and better). You place the cursor on the date you want to "freeze" then switching between timeframes keep you at the same date (provide there is data available of course).

I find it useless on MT5 or I don't understand it's usage.

