I can not find MT5WaitForTerminal
also tick does not have .open any more.
Please update https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5
Yes, copying the DLL manually to the Agent\MQL\Libraries folder (and creating this folder if it does not exist) seems to work as a workaround
I have this Libraries folder and my C# dll was automatically added. However, it still no longer runs; I am getting error 2. I tried adding .ex5 (which is insane; that extension is not a dll). I get error messages about how my dll is not a dll. BTW, the dll worked perfectly before build 2340.
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/02/25 19:46Beta 2341 came out with a fix for loading * .dll in agents.
How can we trust this software???
Are we supposed to guess something?????????
Try to switch to different timeframes and you will see
It helps if you describe the problems that you are having.
I would like to ask the developers-team to add a new feature to make it possible to optimise and create a .csv report over "all symbols in the market-scanner".
This would be a very powerfull tool for finding overall best parameter-settings.
It helps if you describe the problems that you are having.