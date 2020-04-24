New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2340: Managing account settings in the Tester and expanded integration with Python - page 3

I can not find MT5WaitForTerminal

also tick does not have .open any more.


Please update https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5

MT5Tick(time=datetime.datetime(2019, 4, 1, 3, 2, 3, 512000), bid=1.5764200000000002, ask=1.57837, last=0.0, volume=0.0, flags=134) MT5Tick(time=datetime.datetime(2019, 4, 1, 3, 2, 8, 70000), bid=1.57643, ask=1.57837, last=0.0, volume=0.0, flags=130...
 
Luis:
Yes, copying the DLL manually to the Agent\MQL\Libraries folder (and creating this folder if it does not exist) seems to work as a workaround

I have this Libraries folder and my C# dll was automatically added. However, it still no longer runs; I am getting error 2. I tried adding .ex5 (which is insane; that extension is not a dll). I get error messages about how my dll is not a dll. BTW, the dll worked perfectly before build 2340.

Sergey Golubev:

Thank you
 

How can we trust this software???

 
Otto Pauser:

Are we supposed to guess something?????????

 
Keith Watford:

Are we supposed to guess something?????????

Try to switch to different timeframes and you will see
 
Otto Pauser:
Try to switch to different timeframes and you will see

It helps if you describe the problems that you are having.

 

Hi,

I would like to ask the developers-team to add a new feature to make it possible to optimise and create a .csv report over "all symbols in the market-scanner".

This would be a very powerfull tool for finding overall best parameter-settings.

regards,


Danny

 
Keith Watford:

It helps if you describe the problems that you are having.

What shall I discribe? The mistake is obvious! And I'm tired of documenting the mistakes. There are too many.
