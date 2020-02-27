iFractals MQL5
god i hate MQL5 everything is complicated compare to MQL4
anyway guys i tried the sample of ifractals here is the code
in MQL4 when ifractals not there it just simply return 0.0 but in MQL5 and this code all i get is some sorta weird number all the time like the attachment
1.79769.....
i appreciate if you can help me out tnX in advance
This weird number is EMPTY_VALUE or DBL_MAX. If you print it you get 1.797693134862316e+308
It's different from MT4 where an empty indicator value is coded with 2147483647
You can test with
if(fractal_up[0]==EMPTY_VALUE) Comment("UP: --");
tnX for help
it semi worked!
at start showing this result
2020.02.19 10:27:36.059 2020.01.02 06:00:00 DOWN:9.881312916824931e-324
2020.02.19 10:27:36.059 2020.01.02 06:00:00 UP:-8.417176617641345e+111
then back to normal! wondering what are these 2 now!
2020.02.19 10:27:47.494 2020.01.02 09:00:00 DOWN:1.12008
ok i guess more part of this puzzle solved 9.881312916824931e-324 stands for empty Array!
weird as hell MQL5
i still don't know whats -8.417176617641345e+111 for!
i guess have to put more ifs in codes
tnX guys for help
1. The biggest mistake in your code: Handle indicator must be received ONCE! (This should be done optimally in OnInit () - and you create a new handle on each tick).
2. The fractal is formed with a delay. Therefore, it is necessary to obtain a fractal from the index [3].
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| iFractals.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov" #property description "Search of a fractal on the set bar" #property version "1.000" //--- input parameters input int bar_numder=3; // bar on which you want to find fractal //--- int handle_iFractals; // variable for storing the handle of the iFractals indicator //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create handle of the indicator iFractals handle_iFractals=iFractals(Symbol(),Period()); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iFractals==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iFractals indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- find fractal in UPPER double upper=iFractalsGet(UPPER_LINE,bar_numder); //--- find fractal in LOWER double lower=iFractalsGet(LOWER_LINE,bar_numder); //--- string text=""; if(upper!=DBL_MAX) text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is the UPPER fractal"+"\n"; else text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is no UPPER fractal"+"\n"; if(lower!=DBL_MAX) text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is the LOWER fractal"+"\n"; else text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is no LOWER fractal"+"\n"; Comment(text); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get value of buffers for the iFractals | //| the buffer numbers are the following: | //| 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iFractalsGet(const int buffer,const int index) { double Fractals[1]; //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iFractalsBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index if(CopyBuffer(handle_iFractals,buffer,index,1,Fractals)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iFractals indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(0.0); } return(Fractals[0]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
interesting
thou in my main code i'm using it once per candle and once in init
thank you for time and sample code
i dont get how you get new fractals in new candles thou, handle in init is enough no need for new candles in OnTick section?!
