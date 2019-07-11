What is wrong with iFractals
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello. I am trying to implement the iFractals and there's something definitely wrong with it. Due to the fact that I can not get the proper result on my own code, I tried to use the example from the documentation https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/ifractals
I just copied and pasted the code and here is what it shows. Settings are default. At first, it does not show the lower fractals.
Secondly, when I change the timeframe setting of the indicator, i.e. on opened M15 chart I try to set an H1 timeframe in the indicator it shows this:
Is something from with this technical indicator?