What is wrong with iFractals

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Hello. I am trying to implement the iFractals and there's something definitely wrong with it. Due to the fact that I can not get the proper result on my own code, I tried to use the example from the documentation  https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/ifractals

I just copied and pasted the code and here is what it shows. Settings are default. At first, it does not show the lower fractals.



Secondly, when I change the timeframe setting of the indicator, i.e.  on opened M15 chart I try to set an H1 timeframe in the indicator it shows this:



Is something from with this technical indicator?

Документация по MQL5: Технические индикаторы / iFractals
Документация по MQL5: Технические индикаторы / iFractals
  • www.mql5.com
//|                                               Demo_iFractals.mq5 | //|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //|                                             https://www.mql5.com | //| Перечисление способов создания хэндла                            |  Creation             type=Call_iFractals;          ...
 
P.S. The first problem could be solved by removing  
#property indicator_chart_window 
#property indicator_buffers 1 
#property indicator_plots   1
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