Suggest one word to describe smaller patterns inside bigger pattern like Elliott Wave ? - page 2
Thanks. What would you call the bigger pattern nesting the smaller patterns inside ?
So, if you want pairs of larger to smaller . . .
* You could use upper case for Larger & lower case for smaller. I've seen this in Zen for Mind vs. mind or Truth vs. truth.
I've seen it used for Tao vs. tao in "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Taoism," too.
Or God (monotheism) vs. gods (polytheism).
It's a convention that works reasonably well as long as you explain it and are consistent.
Fractal is the perfect word for this, and I don't think you will help people to grasp the concept by using an other word. The concept is difficult when you never heard about it, not the word.
Beside that, it would be more honest to say you will use the idea provided for your business marketing, and eventually to propose a reward if someone provide you a good idea.
Fractal is the topic heavily used in Physics, Biology and Engineering.
But I have to say that the understanding around Fractal and Fractal Geometry is really slow in this world.
Every one spends lots of research money on Neural Networks and AI but people never spend money on the research on Fractals.
I still remember that in my quantitative course back in univeristy, Neural Netoworks and AI was always hot topics.
However, I did not even hear any single word or concept around Fractals during the class.
I personally believe that Fractal could reveal and provide much more important piece of knowedge for human survival than any other theory, even more than Neural Networks and AI only or until before we enter the quantum computing era.
There is nothing wrong with conducting research on this unpopular topic, people almost have no interest.
You do not have to see my efforsts here as mere commercial.
Even if someone provides sufficient research moeny, bring the usefulness to this world is totally different story.
We need to go beyond the line drawing practice and we need more scientific understanding on this structure.
That's fine and I will be happy to learn more about fractals concept used in trading. With all what you explained here, it seems to me very clear that you need to talk about Fractals and not try to find an other word. Fractal patterns. Sounds good to me.
Good luck in your researches.
Financial market data like currecy and stock price is tomb of algorithm.
It is the place where many working algorithm in physics, signal processing, statistics and math suddenly stop working.
I am in the process of digging this reason and in my own understanding, fractal is the most important reason behind this.
Hence, I am keep digging.
However, every piece of math appears in Fracatal theory is mad as hell.
http://users.cbk.waw.pl/~macek/ind_uc2011.pdf
We really need more friendly and practical guideline in the every day use for average people.
At the same time, we need to go beyond this line drawing practice too.
A fractal process might be described as a dimensionless process.
Its itterative, self reprodutive and governed by simple rules that remain unmodified with time and dimension
unbonded recurency