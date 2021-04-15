Suggest one word to describe smaller patterns inside bigger pattern like Elliott Wave ?

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Dear Trader

I am trying to find one correct word to describe the fractal property of Elliott Wave or something like "Smaller patterns inside bigger pattern".


Ideally, smaller patterns can be identified within bigger patterns. In this sense, Elliott Waves are like a piece of broccoli, where the smaller piece, if broken off from the bigger piece, does, in fact, look like the big piece. This information (about smaller patterns fitting into bigger patterns)offers the trader a level of anticipation and/or prediction.


Can you suggest one good English word to describe such a property for the patterns like smaller patterns inside bigger pattern ?

Some candidate words might be like this. But can anyone suggest better one  please ?


1. Overlapping pattern (or overlapping cycle)

2. Superimposed pattern (or superimposed cycle)

3. Jagged pattern (or jagged wave)

4. Nested pattern (or nested wave)

5. anything else may be



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Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
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Content Cycle (small) -> Container Cycle (big)

Encompassed (small) -> Encompassing (big)

also babushka comes to mind but its sort of no help :) 

p.s. : new scanner ? :D 

 

It's Micro patterns inside a Macro Pattern

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Content Cycle (small) -> Container Cycle (big)

Encompassed (small) -> Encompassing (big)

also babushka comes to mind but its sort of no help :) 

p.s. : new scanner ? :D 


Fractal is too technical term. I just want to find out some general word instead of fractal.

Just for some communication purpose.

I think your suggestion is one option.

Fractal is a key concept for successful trading but it is not an easy concept to digest for starter.

I just try to make things easier for people.


 
Young Ho Seo:

Fractal is too technical term. I just want to find out some general word instead of fractal.

Just for some communication purpose.

I think your suggestion is one option.

Fractal is a key concept for successful trading but it is not an easy concept to digest for starter.

I just try to make things easier for people.


hmm , if words are not enough you can resort to video 

 

Intrinsic pattern

Interlaced pattern

Ingrained pattern

Connate pattern

Braiding pattern


 
I am trying to find one correct word to describe the fractal property of Elliott Wave or something like "Smaller patterns inside bigger pattern".

I might use something like:

subpattern, miniature, decoration

 
Anthony Garot:

I might use something like:

subpattern, miniature, decoration

Thanks. What would you call the bigger pattern nesting the smaller patterns inside ?
 
Carmine Pinto:

Intrinsic pattern

Interlaced pattern

Ingrained pattern

Connate pattern

Braiding pattern


Thanks for your suggestion. Just curious what would you call the bigger pattern nesting smaller patterns inside ?
 
Young Ho Seo:
Thanks for your suggestion. Just curious what would you call the bigger pattern nesting smaller patterns inside ?

There are several ways to give an idea of this concept. For example scolastica philosophy by Tommaso d'Aquino comes to my mind where he try to describe God in terms of "projecting" and human souls in terms of "projected" however I don't want to bore you with theological philosophy :D

You could consider some of the follow:

Projecting pattern

Matrix pattern

Mother pattern

Aggregating pattern

Breeder pattern




 
Carmine Pinto:

There are several ways to give an idea of this concept. For example scolastica philosophy by Tommaso d'Aquino comes to my mind where he try to describe God in terms of "projecting" and human souls in terms of "projected" however I don't want to bore you with theological philosophy :D

You could consider some of the follow:

Projecting pattern

Matrix pattern

Mother pattern

Aggregating pattern

Breeder pattern





I like it. If you can discuss in brief, I do not mind even to hear the theological philosophy. Anyway, Fractal is from nature. Hence, it could have some connection with our spirit and brain structure.

Just how easy to understand this philisophy is a seperate matter, I guess. :)

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