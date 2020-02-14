MetaTrader 5 Editor problems and crashes

Please watch the video


Thx

 
Who removed the video -without any comments or excusions - and what shall this be good for? This simply rude and ridiculous. 
 

Probably the anti spam bot.

Please use the image function (Alt + i) or the Video function in the toolbar.

 
The video accepts only YouTube clips, this was hosted in my cloud. And I dont think that the Anti-Spam-Bot needed 2 hours to remove. 

 
It's probably all about the disgusting quality of the video. You shot a huge video, but pasted it into the standard size of YouTube - as a result, the text on the video is VERY SMALL.
 
1080p is not huge and the quality does not matter at all here, because there is absolutely no need to read the text. And, by the way, it wasnt converted with YouTube.

Second try:

https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.pcloud.com%2Fpublink%2Fshow%3Fcode%3DXZH58skZHwBoiNV6Mah0ch8YRqSC1Xrbdi9y

 
Yeah I understand your feeling.

About the slowdown, I never have such problem, maybe because I am working with relatively small files ? Maximum lines is maybe 5,000 lines in 1 file. And you ?

It could also be due to the complexity of your code (templates, classes hierarchy...) ? Of course nothing you can do about it.

About the list of functions (Alt+M) I totally agree, it's painful to navigate in the code.

Beside that there are a lot of issues I could report, but is it worth it ? Metaquotes doesn't listen anyway.

But guess what, you can know compile C++ DLL/exe and Python, wow awesome !

The only reason I am still using MetaEditor is it's integration with the platform and the debugger. The profiler is now almost useless, it gives wrong results. I can crash ME with a key combination at will, it's probably a feature when you want to take some rest, just crash you working tool.

Sorry I am not very constructive, but sometimes it happens. MQ developpers should be forced to use MetaEditor daily, maybe they will finally see the problems.

 
But guess what, you can know compile C++ DLL/exe and Python, wow awesome ! 

okeeeeeeeeee ........ :D 

About the code, normally I havent more than 5000, the largest one (order management) is about 15.000 lines of code, but its not included in this sample anyway.

Another issue is the copy & replace. It makes absolutely no sense at all that the editor scrolls to the last replaced element, after there was a copy and replace all action. This always wastes time on top. 
 
Agree.

We could build a full list, I think I can work 1 week full time to report all the issues. :-D

