  2. neueOrder.sl           = stopLoss;
neueOrder.tp           = takeProfit;
    Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. We can't possibly know what pendingBuyPriceAskstopLoss and takeProfit is or their value or what the Bid was at the time of the call.

 


as I understand it he is confusing asset prices with each other


Right 
 
USDCAD isnt @ 109 that is EURUSD.
 
So it trying to modify USDCAD with EURUSD quotes.
 
