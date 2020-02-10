EA attached to MQL VPS not working - page 2

Sergey Golubev:

And finally - there is the thread on the forum: MQL5.community: authorization failed 

And it is the decision about how to fix this error (post from this thread) -


Yes, I read it already, it did not work for me.
 
Sergey Golubev:

I found one thread (the thread which was created by the user with similar error)

VPS errors (I have no idea how this user fixed this/your/similar error but you can contact with him as he asked the service desk for help; he speaks English).

and one post (this post is from MetaQuoes) -

more from user -


Yes, their solution was to contact service desk, which is next option, if community cant solve.

But thanks for trying.

 
I posted all the possible decision which I know and which I found on the forum.
So, you can try to go through all of them once again.
Because - please note - I did not upgrade Internet Explorer to the latest build; I completely re-installed IE; I mean: it may be the other particularities.

But (according to my experience) the service desk will not be able to help you if you will not provide full technical information (computer characteristics by screenshot, Windows OS - screenshot; filling of Community tab in Metatrader - proof by screenshot; and more and more).
Why?
Because the service desk is working on the following way (for many technical cases):

  • If the service desk is able to reproduce this issue/error so they are going to fix it;
  • if the service desk could not reproduce this issue so it is not an issue at all (and nothing to be fixed).

This is the explanation:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Problem Downloading Items from the Market

Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.27 05:55

The service desk is dealing with possible bugs in simple way:

  • If the possible bug can be reproduced so it is real bug and it should be fixed. The possible bug may be trying to be reproduced by the members of the forum if all technical information/proofs are available.
  • If possible bug can not be reproduced, or not enough technical information (Windows version by screenshot, Internet Explorer version - proof by screenshot, MT4 build, which products are missing in search - links to the product page; and so on) so the bug does not exist and the complaints about possible bug is ignored.

It is what the service desk is replying on Russian forum. And there are a lot of cases when users of the forum proves/confirmed/reproduced some bug, and the service desk is fixing those bugs after that and replying about it on the thread with new beta build of Metatrader issuing (in case of MT5 for example).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Spoils the history of synthetic instruments during an unscheduled terminal overload

Renat Fatkhullin , 08/08/15 2:03 p.m.

How to reproduce your situation?

Sorry, you have not provided any data. Just a general question.

So, the only ways I can suggest in your case are the following:

  • you can try to get (to provide) as many technical information (with proofs by logs and/or screenshots) as possible for this possible bug to be reproduced by the other users, or
  • you can go through the posts on this thread to check everything related once again.

 
What is the relationship between Internet Explorer and using MQL VPS with EA... I do not understand
 
I have no idea about MQL5 VPS with EA concerning Internet Explorer, but as far as I know - the Market service and the Signals (and may be - MQL5 VPS as well) are using Internet Explorer and IE's environment (the MetaQuotes were telling about it many times).

For example, if your VPS tab in Metatrader is empty so it is indicating that your IE (on your home PC) is not on the latest version.

It looks like the notice "MQL5.community: authorization failed" doesnt effect an MT4 set-up that has already been migrated.

Is that correct?



 
I do not know sorry ..

 
Don't confuse your local PC MT4/5 journal (tab) with your MQL5 VPS *right click) >> Journal.

If your MQL5 VPS journal says that you are synchronized properly, you are OK.

Local MQL5 community failed authorizations do not affect your MQL5 VPS trading.

 
Excellent Eleni. Thank you.

 
no worries....thanks for all your previous replies
