And finally - there is the thread on the forum: MQL5.community: authorization failed
And it is the decision about how to fix this error (post from this thread) -
I found one thread (the thread which was created by the user with similar error)
VPS errors (I have no idea how this user fixed this/your/similar error but you can contact with him as he asked the service desk for help; he speaks English).
----------------
and one post (this post is from MetaQuoes) -
----------------
more from user -
Yes, their solution was to contact service desk, which is next option, if community cant solve.
But thanks for trying.
I posted all the possible decision which I know and which I found on the forum.
So, you can try to go through all of them once again.
Because - please note - I did not upgrade Internet Explorer to the latest build; I completely re-installed IE; I mean: it may be the other particularities.
----------------
But (according to my experience) the service desk will not be able to help you if you will not provide full technical information (computer characteristics by screenshot, Windows OS - screenshot; filling of Community tab in Metatrader - proof by screenshot; and more and more).
Why?
Because the service desk is working on the following way (for many technical cases):
This is the explanation:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Problem Downloading Items from the Market
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.27 05:55
The service desk is dealing with possible bugs in simple way:
It is what the service desk is replying on Russian forum. And there are a lot of cases when users of the forum proves/confirmed/reproduced some bug, and the service desk is fixing those bugs after that and replying about it on the thread with new beta build of Metatrader issuing (in case of MT5 for example).
-------------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Spoils the history of synthetic instruments during an unscheduled terminal overload
Renat Fatkhullin , 08/08/15 2:03 p.m.
How to reproduce your situation?
Sorry, you have not provided any data. Just a general question.
So, the only ways I can suggest in your case are the following:
What is the relationship between Internet Explorer and using MQL VPS with EA... I do not understand
I have no idea about MQL5 VPS with EA concerning Internet Explorer, but as far as I know - the Market service and the Signals (and may be - MQL5 VPS as well) are using Internet Explorer and IE's environment (the MetaQuotes were telling about it many times).
For example, if your VPS tab in Metatrader is empty so it is indicating that your IE (on your home PC) is not on the latest version.
It looks like the notice "MQL5.community: authorization failed" doesnt effect an MT4 set-up that has already been migrated.
Is that correct?
Is that correct?
I do not know sorry ..
Don't confuse your local PC MT4/5 journal (tab) with your MQL5 VPS *right click) >> Journal.
If your MQL5 VPS journal says that you are synchronized properly, you are OK.
Local MQL5 community failed authorizations do not affect your MQL5 VPS trading.
Excellent Eleni. Thank you.
I do not know sorry ..