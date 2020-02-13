VPS errors

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Hello, what is the meaning of these VPS errors ?
 

Terminal is not connected to Internet.

Check your Internet connection, restart your computer and check login in MQL Community.

 
Dan Moldovan:
Hello, what is the meaning of these VPS errors ?

You need to login into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >>Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then check your Notification settings and make sure they've been setup correctly (MT4/5 >>Tools >> Options >> Notifications).

Finally make sure that you've been synchronized with your signal subscription.






 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You need to login into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >>Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then check your Notification settings and make sure they've been setup correctly (MT4/5 >>Tools >> Options >> Notifications).

Finally make sure that you've been synchronized with your signal subscription.






The VPS was working fine for over a month without any interference from me. I did not change anything


These are my settings



I will re-synchronize them again

 
Dan Moldovan:

The VPS was working fine for over a month without any interference from me. I did not change anything


These are my settings



I will re-synchronize them again

You need to check the Community tab in your MT4/5 settings and your MQL5 VPS journal to make sure that you are synchronized with the signal correctly.




 
Dan Moldovan:

The VPS was working fine for over a month without any interference from me. I did not change anything


These are my settings



I will re-synchronize them again

After re-sync this is what I got:

 
Dan Moldovan:

After re-sync this is what I got:

Your problem is at the bottom of the log, MQL5 community: authorization failed.

You need to login into your MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your problem is at the bottom of the log, MQL5 community: authorization failed.

You need to login into your MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



I re-entered the credentials.

The copy of signal seems to be working FROM my computer only

 
Dan Moldovan:

I re-entered the credentials.

The copy of signal seems to be working FROM my computer only

Did you click the OK button?

If you open this tab again, does your community credentials stay in place?

If you are not logged into your MQL5 community account in your MT4/5 terminal, nothing works as it should (signals or products).

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Did you click the OK button?

If you open this tab again, does your community credentials stay in place?

If you are not logged into your MQL5 community account in your MT4/5 terminal, nothing works as it should (signals or products).

This is what it looks like when I click on Tools -> Options -> Community


So, yes, the credentials remain in place

 
Dan Moldovan:

This is what it looks like when I click on Tools -> Options -> Community


So, yes, the credentials remain in place

Did you change your MQL5 community password recently?

If the MQL5 community: failed authorization, message remains in your MQL5 VPS journal, something is wrong with your community credentials.
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