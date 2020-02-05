Unresolved import function call
JC:
Try "Allow import of external experts" instead of "Allow DLL imports". Stdlib.ex4 isn't a DLL.
Where can I find that option please?
sd59:
Where can I find that option please?
sorry - just found it - and it looks like it worked!!!!
Thank you very much.
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HI guys,
Has anyone else experienced this recently? I have an indicator which I was using perfectly well this morning - I have changed nothing and tonight I get this error while trying to run it:
I have enabled dll imports.
This has occurred before and I had to reboot the pc to get it to run properly.
Any ideas please before I have to re-install MT4?
thanks