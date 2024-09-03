(HELP) Critical Error while running Expert - Unknown Error
This is the result of the backtest. It runs a couple iterations then refuses to. It is not about the code. If I run 5 backtests, will run random different iterations. Runs 3 to 6 iterations, then goes on strike and everything else is zero, and gives the error posted on the original post.
Bumping it to the top, maybe someone see it and suggests something
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Hi guys
I was trying to run a backtest on a fully functional EA I coded, and for 2 days now I get this error. What does this mean? what can I do about this?
I have seen Array out of range errors in the past, as well as "divide by zero" errors.
Never had I seen a "unknown error".
Any idea what I can do to fix this?
Thank you for your time
NMC