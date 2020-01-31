iCustom and Bill Williams Fractals
Not exactly the answer I was looking for. Shift is obviously a parameter.
int loopMin=1; //--- for(int i=startFrom; i>=loopMin; i--) { //--- CBar *bar=NULL; //--- //if(CUtils::GetTime(RealTimeFrame,i)>=D'2019.06.26 12:00:00') DebugBreak(); //--- //--- double buff0=iCustomFractal(0,i); double buff1=iCustomFractal(1,i); DebugBreak(); }
Allright Keith. I didn't know that iFractals existed before your original comment. I was really responding to your somewhat negative comment about me not understanding how fractals works because you see a partial code snippet and jump to a conclusion. The question I asked was effectively "where does Fractals live relative to iCustom?". Obviously, I can now get my values from iFractal but, I still would like to know the answer to the question and not get snarky remarks about whether I understand how fractals work.
If you wanted to respond, all you needed to say is: "The Fractals.ex4 file can be found here" or "The Fractals.ex4 file is hidden", or, in addition to this, "and were you aware of the iFractals function, which avoids using iCustom", and then, I would have said, "Wow, thanks Keith! I have never come across iFractals before. Thanks mate, you're the best!".
iCustom function need to be used with custom indicators.
Fractals from Bill Williams is not a custom indicator, is an embedded one and need to be called with iFractals.
In addition to this, there is no Bill Williams folder under \Indicators folder, so your iCustom command cannot work because the indicator "\Indicator\Bill Williams\Fractals.ex4" do not exists.
Thank you very much for clarifying this Fabio. I appreciate you pointing this out and kindly referencing iFractals that I was previously unaware of. Also, I now see that the clue is in the name -- "iCustom". I hadn't really associated iCustom with solely "custom" indicators. I just assumed it worked with any indicator. Thanks again for this additional insight! I have actually learned much from your answer.
I want to reference Bill Williams' Fractal indicator using iCustom. Here is how I am trying to do this:-
However, calls to this method aren't returning any values and when I checked, whilst "Bill Williams" exists under the "Indicators" tree level, the "Bill Williams" folder doesn't appear in the "MQL4\Indicators" folder?
Can anyone tell me where I should look for the Fractals indicator?
