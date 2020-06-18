Can I change the symbol of the original built-in Bill Williams Fractals indicator?
In MT4 you can't. If you want different arrows you need an alternative from Code Base, but the platform has a limitation and can't offset the arrows away from price (you'd need other buffers, recalculation on every timeframe etc. etc.). In MT5 it's all fixed and the code is available.
The mqh libraries are for internal use in other more complicated codes. They include only calculations of indicators, not plotting them on charts.
Attached is AsymetricFractals indicator I modified from the code base.
- It has two parameters (bars before, and after)
- It uses the diamond and offsets the arrow just fine.
- If you change the wingding, you'll have to adjust the two offsets
+ 6 * gChartScale; : - 8 * gChartScale;
Files:
whroeder1:
Attached is AsymetricFractals indicator I modified from the code base.
- It has two parameters (bars before, and after)
- It uses the diamond and offsets the arrow just fine.
- If you change the wingding, you'll have to adjust the two offsets
Thanks guys!
William Roeder: If you change the wingding, you'll have to adjust the two offsetsI have extended and classified the code. There is an enumeration that can be adjusted to put the buffer objects aligned on top, on bottom or centered.
Files:
common_utilities.mqh 24 kb
indicator_utilities.mqh 15 kb
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Hey guys,
I searched in the BillWilliams.mqh for the Fractals indicator and I found some fragments of it. But this kind of coding (with classes etc.) is way beyond my knowledge.
Can somebody tell me where I could change the original arrow-wingding to a symbol of my choice? These arrows are too disturbing for me and I want to use a dot instead.
Thanks!