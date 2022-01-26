which website show correct economic calendar news event?
FX Streeet is the best. I also have Bloomberg terminal and the accurate and speed is really helpful..
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I want to backtest my EA on news event in the past 10 years, but...
I don't think we can backtest news filter, because all website news event history are wrong
myfxbook.com
all this 4 websites news events are so difference from each other. Does anyone have any idea which website show correct news event?