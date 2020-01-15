Delayed orders after Dec-08th - VPS
Hello,
I'm facing some issue with my EA since Dec-08th.
Before, all orders were sent imediatily after my EA conditions, but something happened and since Dec-08th, almost all orders are being delayed with several seconds.
I already tried to reset VPS, and send again my EA, but the problem keeps happening.
Is there anyone suffering with the same issue?
The following is Order History, you can see the diference before and after Dec-08th.
All orders before Dec-08th, the time seconds was 00, and after the orders were sent with a lot of seconds delayed.
It was cost me a lot of money loss.
If its MQL5 VPS make sure you've synchronized correctly: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/318078#comment_12464939
If its MQL5 VPS make sure you've synchronized correctly: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/318078#comment_12464939
Yeah. I think is synchronized correctly.
Even because, the orders are being sent. The problem is the delayed.
I've checked and my VPS is using build 2265, but MT5 on my PC is 2280.
Is there any issue about that?
If its MQL5 VPS make sure you've synchronized correctly: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/318078#comment_12464939
About VPS synchonization (MT5):
1) If I would like to update my EA to new version.
First I make a new synchronization without any EA on chart to exclude the old version EA.
Late I insert the new EA on a chart.
And then, make a new VPS synchronization.
2) Before synchronization the EA:
Do I need to check fied: "Allow Automated trading" when I'm inserting the EA on chart?
3) When I already inserted the EA on chart and I would like to synchronize with VPS.
Do I need to press buttom "AutoTrading" on MT5 ? or the status of this buttom doesn't matter?
Yeah. I think is synchronized correctly.
Even because, the orders are being sent. The problem is the delayed.
I've checked and my VPS is using build 2265, but MT5 on my PC is 2280.
Is there any issue about that?
That is not a problem.
About VPS synchonization (MT5):
1) If I would like to update my EA to new version.
First I make a new synchronization without any EA on chart to exclude the old version EA.
Late I insert the new EA on a chart.
And then, make a new VPS synchronization.
2) Before synchronization the EA:
Do I need to check fied: "Allow Automated trading" when I'm inserting the EA on chart?
3) When I already inserted the EA on chart and I would like to synchronize with VPS.
Do I need to press buttom "AutoTrading" on MT5 ? or the status of this buttom doesn't matter?
1. You install the new version of your EA on your local computer/terminal, then you upload it on the chart and click the Auto Trading button. After that click the: Migrate: experts, indicators down in the VPS tab of the Toolbox window and click the green Migrate button.
2. Yes, you tick the: Allow Automated trading option in EAs properties, then setup your settings, click the Auto Trading button and finally synchronize (Migrate for MT5) with your MQL5 VPS.
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Hello,
I'm facing some issue with my EA since Dec-08th.
Before, all orders were sent imediatily after my EA conditions, but something happened and since Dec-08th, almost all orders are being delayed with several seconds.
I already tried to reset VPS, and send again my EA, but the problem keeps happening.
Is there anyone suffering with the same issue?
The following is Order History, you can see the diference before and after Dec-08th.
All orders before Dec-08th, the time seconds was 00, and after the orders were sent with a lot of seconds delayed.
It was cost me a lot of money loss.