How to calculate correct LOT size for NAS100 - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I should double check that if I were you.
I am not aware of any broker that has 1 contract to be any thing other than the unit cost.
If it is, then my calculations will not be any good.
Your calculations is still good. I just adjust for the contract size.
I asked for help with a real live example for me to understand the calculations. Not for a sum to copy and paste.
Thanks again with that.
Hi all
I'm about as new here as one can be. Both to trading and to this forum and is my first post here.
Hoping I can get a answer to a question. Google hasn't been able to help.
I want to know how can I calculate my lot size for opening a trade on NAS100.
Is there a known formula? For forex pairs it's quite easy. But I can't find the same info for NAS100.
Example. I want to open a sell order on NAS100. I have $50000 in my account. I want to risk 10% ($10000). My stoploss is 200 pips.
How can I calculate the lot size from that?
Thanks!
Hi all
I'm about as new here as one can be. Both to trading and to this forum and is my first post here.
Hoping I can get a answer to a question. Google hasn't been able to help.
I want to know how can I calculate my lot size for opening a trade on NAS100.
Is there a known formula? For forex pairs it's quite easy. But I can't find the same info for NAS100.
Example. I want to open a sell order on NAS100. I have $50000 in my account. I want to risk 10% ($10000). My stoploss is 200 pips.
How can I calculate the lot size from that?
Thanks!
Hi all!
so I am actually trying to learn to program MQL4, and am running intto the same issue....
I "have made", (with the help of a course) a trade sizer that works with FOREX, but returns complete crap when it comes to indecies, gold, crypto and so on... so I am guessing there is some issue with the fact that many of these consist of a different set of digits, but I am still too noob to solve that issue... any concrete advice?
Here is my code for the function:
It is this part that makes this work with the JPY pairs, so I am guessing that it is here that I need to do some more work to include the other instruments?
Hi all
I'm about as new here as one can be. Both to trading and to this forum and is my first post here.
Hoping I can get a answer to a question. Google hasn't been able to help.
I want to know how can I calculate my lot size for opening a trade on NAS100.
Is there a known formula? For forex pairs it's quite easy. But I can't find the same info for NAS100.
Example. I want to open a sell order on NAS100. I have $50000 in my account. I want to risk 10% ($10000). My stoploss is 200 pips.
How can I calculate the lot size from that?
Thanks!
NAS100 is a index of 100 companies or mostly tech companies it's only full automated Index and Stock Exchange too like NYSE.
When you taking NAS100 it's kind of future market if you want to trade or invest in this you need an ETF for this for example QQQ
Hi all
I'm about as new here as one can be. Both to trading and to this forum and is my first post here.
Hoping I can get a answer to a question. Google hasn't been able to help.
I want to know how can I calculate my lot size for opening a trade on NAS100.
Is there a known formula? For forex pairs it's quite easy. But I can't find the same info for NAS100.
Example. I want to open a sell order on NAS100. I have $50000 in my account. I want to risk 10% ($10000). My stoploss is 200 pips.
How can I calculate the lot size from that?
Thanks!
Hope this help.