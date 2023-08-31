help with MT4 Copy trading - Contract sizes
- Lot Size/Contract Size calculation for Indices
- Contract size
- The contract size of copied trade operation may not coincide
Hi all, Please let me know how it works if I copy from an account that has a contract size of 1 for NAS100 and my contract size with my broker is 10 for NAS100. Does the copy software calculate this automatically or do I need to reduce my risk % setting when copying?
What do you mean copy software? Are you talking about signal copying or copying with some utility from one broker to another.
If this is about the second, some special setting may be required, contact the author/seller of the software to assist you.
What do you mean copy software? Are you talking about signal copying or copying with some utility from one broker to another.
If this is about the second, some special setting may be required, contact the author/seller of the software to assist you.
No I mean copying A SIGNAL PROVIDER off of MQL5, if they have different contract size because of a different broker, meaning if the provider I copy has a contract size of 1 and my broker has a contract size of 10. If they place a trade on NAS100 using 1 lot, would my account replicate the trade into mini lots or would it be 1 lot because the risk would be far greater on my account.
No I mean copying A SIGNAL PROVIDER off of MQL5, if they have different contract size because of a different broker, meaning if the provider I copy has a contract size of 1 and my broker has a contract size of 10. If they place a trade on NAS100 using 1 lot, would my account replicate the trade into mini lots or would it be 1 lot because the risk would be far greater on my account.
You don't have any special settings to change anyway.
You will never know unless you try.The greater problem is mapping, when it comes to signal copying of different symbols.
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