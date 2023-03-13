Metatrader 5 won't let me place a trade !

On demo account i can place a trade but not on real ?
 

Nothing is clear.

I advise you to familiarize yourself with the characteristics of the symbol before you start trading. Find out the minimum lot margin.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

But i can't place a order so how do i do ?
 
blvckxyz:
But i can't place a order so how do i do ?

Everybody can place an order, but you can not?
It may be something wrong with the following:

  • you are trying to place an order during the weekend (the market is closed on weekends);
  • your demo account is expires so you can open the other demo, or the other demo with any other broker using same MT5 platform,
  • and so on.
 

Android?
If yes so use the following:

I am new to Meta trader 5, I have used a demo account for a while to get to know the platform a bit better, but when I'm trying to use the live account, it won't let me open a position! anyone got any clue?


 
Trading on live account is almost same as trading on demo account.

For example:

  • you opened demo account (demo account = demo money account) with some broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, and most of them are proposing demo account for practicing);
  • you practice with trading and get familiar with Metatrader and with the symbols proposed this/your broker for trading;
  • after that - you go to the broker's website, open live account (live account = real account = real money account), deposit some money to your account with the broker;
  • and you open Metatrader, and you login to your real account and start to trade in exact same way as you are trading on your demo account.
If Metatrader can not open the trade on your live/real account so ask the boker about it (did you deposit money to them, right? So, ask them about why your Metatrader can not open any trade with them).
 
I think You used Investor password to login

 

Hi,

I can not place a MT5 order on a couple of my charts, however i can on all of the others. Its very strange?


Does anyone know of a quick fix?...I have already tried closing and reloading the pairs that don't take the order. I'm only having trouble with NZDCAD, NZDCHF and NZDJPY.

All other pairs are ok.

Regards

Linko

 
Check the specifications of the symbols (right mouse click on the symbol - Specification)  to understand - does your broker allow you trading those symbols or not.
And please note that MetaQuotes is not a broker (you should find the broker for the symbols you want to trade for example).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Check the specifications of the symbols (right mouse click on the symbol - Specification)  to understand - does your broker allow you trading those symbols or not.
And please note that MetaQuotes is not a broker (you should find the broker for the symbols you want to trade for example).

Yes the broker allows me to trade this currency pair

