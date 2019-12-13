Copy signal
Thanks did find it thanks to you. now how do i count the lotsize?
is it 5% of his lot size or is it 5% of my ballance for exampel ?
The lot size is calculated automatically and is proportional to your balance, currency and leverage.
hi i did do it to count 0.01 lot size but it did 7 positions what happend
did close it and more came up
close that and more came up
did go to suspend and close the last one
22 positions in total
he did not know what happend
If you close a position manually, while having an active signal subscription, it will be copied again, since the signal copying system will re-open the position upon synchronization.
You need to suspend your signal subscription first, in order to intefere manually.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hi. Is any chance to set 1:1 copy the lot size ?
You can't set the lot size precisely, its copied automatically and proportionally, according to your balance, currency and leverage.
In order to copy 1:1, you must use the same curreny and leverage (or higher) with the signal provider and a bit more balance, since you can only use up to 95% of it.
You can decrease the lot size by lowering the participation percentage in signals settings, but you can't increase it.
i want ask , if i close apk MT4 in my PC, what about the signal copy is still running or will be stopped?
thanks
How do i change settings and were do i find the signal
i can not afford to do that big trades