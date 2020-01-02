"unable to get property 'title' of undefined or null reference" issue

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Hi everyone, i had purchase a product from the MQL 5. However, when i login to my same MQL5 account on my mt4 platform and open the Purchased tab of the Market section, it show this message: "unable to get property 'title' of undefined or null reference".

can you guys help me to solve it? 


thanks.



 

Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.

If the problem persists, contact your broker.

 

Hi, I can't trade on my new account. The ''New Order'' button is locked. please help me. This is my ID number-60462833. pls, I need quick fix. Thanks .

 
60462833:

Hi, I can't trade on my new account. The ''New Order'' button is locked. please help me. This is my ID number-60462833. pls, I need quick fix. Thanks .

Contact your broker to enable trading in your account and make sure that you've enabled the required symbol in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.

If the problem persists, contact your broker.

Hi, the issue is solved after i shut down my pc and restart it after 2 hours.  thanks man.

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