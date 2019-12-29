mql5 community not showing in my newly created mt4 trading account
I have an IC Markets MT4 trading account (set up today) and I have not been able to connect my mql5 community market tab (But it displays my community username when I hover over the purchased tab). Prior to this it was working in the demo account. If I now log into the demo account it no longer shows anything in the market tab (in Main or Purchased). In the trading account when clicking on the market/purchased refresh it shows an error "Unable to get property title" and the URL is res://C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4 IC Markets\terminal.exe/market.js.
I purchased an EA today from within the mql5 community page and so I am frustrated because it will not show anything in the market tab (Main or Purchased)
How do I get to show the mql5 community back in the Market tab?
Your MQL5.com purchases are bind to your MQL5 account and not to your trading accounts.
So make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
If you have confused your MQL5 password (this is a very common mistake), you can recover it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
I have done that and I am logged into the community, hence my username is shown when I hover over the Market/Purchased tab....but nothing is showing in the main or purchased tab. When I refresh the market/purchased tab it shows the error listed previously
Make sure that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge browser installed in your computer, because MT4/5 uses those for showing tab results.
I am using Microsoft Edge on my computer
Try to uninstall and re-install MT4.exe on your PC.
The problem is at your end.
Make sure that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge browser installed in your computer, because MT4/5 uses those for showing tab results.
Try to uninstall and re-install MT4.exe on your PC.
The problem is at your end.
Ok I will try this.
Try to uninstall and re-install MT4.exe on your PC.
The problem is at your end.
I tried this, but the problem persists
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I have an IC Markets MT4 trading account (set up today) and I have not been able to connect my mql5 community market tab (But it displays my community username when I hover over the purchased tab). Prior to this it was working in the demo account. If I now log into the demo account it no longer shows anything in the market tab (in Main or Purchased). In the trading account when clicking on the market/purchased refresh it shows an error "Unable to get property title" and the URL is res://C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4 IC Markets\terminal.exe/market.js.
I purchased an EA today from within the mql5 community page and so I am frustrated because it will not show anything in the market tab (Main or Purchased)
How do I get to show the mql5 community back in the Market tab?