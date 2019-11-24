Converting string to a method - page 3
An ex4/ex5 is already secured, more than any external communication you could do with a web server or whatever.
You should not encourage people paranoia ;-)
Thank for your replays.
Regarding the above statement, I heard a lot on the net that ex4/5 can be easily cracked.
Anyway ... today and tomorrow I'll need to focus more on my strategy.
It seems that if I test it on 1st July - 1st October the results are great but if I test it from October-November the results are crap :-) (because of November :-D)
Regards to all,
Ciprian
Yes i agree as well but im affiliated with a Whiskey Brand and paranoia leads to sales so... :D :D
-jk aside , i suggested uploading to this market on the other - extremely similar thread of the OP -
*edit : also noticed i start every response with yes
If you have something so valuable as a profitable EA don't share it, don't sell it, keep it and sell a signal, that's the first security.
If you still want to sell your EA directly, that's either because the sales are more profitable than the EA...or worst.
(when I wrote "you", I mean people in general, not you Lorentzos).
You could try :
Network -----> LOAD MA 15 -----> backend command interpreter in mql ----> iMA(15 ...
Indeed (not yes) at this point ,a signal is the better choice for the OP
Yes , all they would have to do is get an active license with our OP and start recording using the open shell .
If a noised up sequence in the ea leads to a trade ,wont that noised up sequence repeated with the same exact noise lead to a trade again since the noisy part is not affecting the trading decisions ?
This depends on how it's designed.
If there is always a standard noise pattern that never changes it would be impossible to extract any useful information from it.
Say you fire up all functions in a loop interval then all indicators would be read in one cycle.
Sometimes there will be a trade, and most of the time nothing.
How are you going to tell which function call made the order ?
Well at this point "i" , presumably already have the code open infront of me right ?
So the hypothetically evil "i" would place markers at the start of every function , or even from top to bottom and know which paths lead to the endpoint that undeniably produced an order.
Is that a tedious boring process ? yes , but bear in mind that "i" can see the code -which is impossible- and "i" can recruit an algorithm to assist in "tagging" the target algorithm.
"i" don't know if you would be able to decipher it, but i know i can throw in some more obstacles to make it even harder.
In any case i would have to agree that it is questionable that most of the time when we see people come here and talk about wanting to protect something without them even knowing to write and compile one line of code.
This is just something we can use when we find something that need to be protected.
indeed , we are encouraging more than paranoia right now though :) .
Yeah .thank god its impossible to do such things to mt programs