Best currency pair to trade with
GBPUSD
See the chart.
Hey everyone,
It depends on one person to another and depends on strategy. like for range traders EURCHF is the best
It depends on one person to another and depends on strategy. like for range traders EURCHF is the best
So what type of trader is for GBP/USD or EUR/USD pair?
Trend traders
It depends of strategy and also of historical period, for example trend traders this year made a lot of losses on EURUSD.
There are not best and worst currency pairs to trade with, but only good and bad strategies and good and bad period to use them.
It depends of strategy and also of historical period, for example trend traders this year made a lot of losses on EURUSD.
There are not best and worst currency pairs to trade with, but only good and bad strategies and good and bad period to use them.
Exactly, well said.
It depends of strategy and also of historical period, for example trend traders this year made a lot of losses on EURUSD.
There are not best and worst currency pairs to trade with, but only good and bad strategies and good and bad period to use them.
I think, or i want to add to this that 'good' trend traders wouldn't have traded EURUSD because it did not meet the strategy criteria to place any trades, or there were better instruments to trade, maybe even many more.
It could even be the case that EURUSD is currently actually one of the worst instruments to trade, despite it's popularity.
So to say that trend trades made big losses on EURUSD is debatable because that only goes for the trend traders that actually traded the instrument.
There could be many, but certainly not all.
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