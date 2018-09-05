Change the VPS & Signal of an account

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Hello,

Having bought a VPS and a signal, I placed it on an account.
However, my forex account only trades with a minimum of 0.10 while I wanted 0.01.
I would like to know if it is possible to migrate the VPS as well as the signal service on my new account?

Thank you
 
rosario60:
Hello,

Having bought a VPS and a signal, I placed it on an account.
However, my forex account only trades with a minimum of 0.10 while I wanted 0.01.
I would like to know if it is possible to migrate the VPS as well as the signal service on my new account?

Thank you

You can move your VPS subscription, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


but not your signal subscription, you can only get a refund if its less than 24 hours old.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can move your VPS subscription, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


but not your signal subscription, you can only get a refund if its less than 24 hours old.

Thank you very much

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