Change the VPS & Signal of an account
Hello,
Having bought a VPS and a signal, I placed it on an account.
However, my forex account only trades with a minimum of 0.10 while I wanted 0.01.
I would like to know if it is possible to migrate the VPS as well as the signal service on my new account?
Thank you
- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
- VPS, MT5 live account and manual trade
- How to migrate FROM MT5 Desktop Demo with paid signal subscription TO VPS with Broker and same signal subscription
rosario60:
Hello,
Having bought a VPS and a signal, I placed it on an account.
However, my forex account only trades with a minimum of 0.10 while I wanted 0.01.
I would like to know if it is possible to migrate the VPS as well as the signal service on my new account?
Thank you
You can move your VPS subscription, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
but not your signal subscription, you can only get a refund if its less than 24 hours old.
Eleni Anna Branou:
You can move your VPS subscription, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
but not your signal subscription, you can only get a refund if its less than 24 hours old.
Thank you very much
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