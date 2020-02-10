Strategy Tester: How to run the test much faster

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Hi, I'm using MT4 and recently I have a program that I create an EA and when I try to test it on MT4 I dosen't  increases test speed, I just sit and watch the test at a normal speed and i don`t have another option only to stop testing  ... my question is: where do I increase the speed or where to activate that scrool to be visible Thanks

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  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. Enlarge the tester panel and move the slider tester
 

Are you using visual mode?

Can you see the slider to increase the speed?

 

hello, 

Keith Watford:

Are you using visual mode?

Can you see the slider to increase the speed?

i didn`t knew that i cam make the windou biggar, now i see eveithing ...thanks for repli

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