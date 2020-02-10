Strategy Tester: How to run the test much faster
-
Why did you post your MT4
question in the
Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section,
(bottom of the
Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Enlarge the tester panel and move the slider
Are you using visual mode?
Can you see the slider to increase the speed?
hello,
Keith Watford:
Are you using visual mode?
Can you see the slider to increase the speed?
i didn`t knew that i cam make the windou biggar, now i see eveithing ...thanks for repli
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Hi, I'm using MT4 and recently I have a program that I create an EA and when I try to test it on MT4 I dosen't increases test speed, I just sit and watch the test at a normal speed and i don`t have another option only to stop testing ... my question is: where do I increase the speed or where to activate that scrool to be visible Thanks