Large difference in copying trade signal

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Hello everyone, first time here, I need some help.

I'm subscribing to a Signal, and this is what is showing on his history right now:

And this is from my account right now:

I know that might be some delay between copied transactions, but this is very very different. Besides the volume being invested is not even near my balance.

Could someone help me, please?

Thank you in advance.

 

If it is about the volume so read  the following thread:

How to Select a Deal Volume - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
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I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

If it is about the volume so read  the following thread:

How to Select a Deal Volume - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636

Thank you for replying. If I did understand correctly, the difference is because of leverages, is that right?

I need to check with my Provider if his leverage is higher than mine?

Besides, about the date/time of opennings, is that correct or expected?
 
Leandro Diniz de Carvalho:

Thank you for replying. If I did understand correctly, the difference is because of leverages, is that right?

I need to check with my Provider if his leverage is higher than mine?

Besides, about the date/time of opennings, is that correct or expected?

You are showing 2 totally different set of trades, we can't compare these.

Contact your signal provider, he/she must help you.

As Sergey already told you, the lot size is calculated and copied automatically, according to the balances, leverages and currencies of your accounts (your and the signal provider's).

 

I changed my leverages to match the Provider's. And I found those in the Journal tab. Where can I change those configurations?


 
Leandro Diniz de Carvalho:

I changed my leverages to match the Provider's. And I found those in the Journal tab. Where can I change those configurations?


You can't change them, you may need to consider using another broker.

Contact the signal provider for assistance.

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