Large difference in copying trade signal
If it is about the volume so read the following thread:
How to Select a Deal Volume -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
- 2017.02.01
- www.mql5.com
If it is about the volume so read the following thread:
How to Select a Deal Volume -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
Thank you for replying. If I did understand correctly, the difference is because of leverages, is that right?
I need to check with my Provider if his leverage is higher than mine?Besides, about the date/time of opennings, is that correct or expected?
Thank you for replying. If I did understand correctly, the difference is because of leverages, is that right?
I need to check with my Provider if his leverage is higher than mine?Besides, about the date/time of opennings, is that correct or expected?
You are showing 2 totally different set of trades, we can't compare these.
Contact your signal provider, he/she must help you.
As Sergey already told you, the lot size is calculated and copied automatically, according to the balances, leverages and currencies of your accounts (your and the signal provider's).
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Hello everyone, first time here, I need some help.
I'm subscribing to a Signal, and this is what is showing on his history right now:
And this is from my account right now:
I know that might be some delay between copied transactions, but this is very very different. Besides the volume being invested is not even near my balance.
Could someone help me, please?
Thank you in advance.