Issue to link Vantage FX MT4 and MQL5

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Hello when I put my login and password on Vantage FX MT4

I got this message : "MQL5.community : authorization failed"


Could you help me please ?


Thank you and have a good day :-)
 
Olivier Moser:

Hello when I put my login and password on Vantage FX MT4

I got this message : "MQL5.community : authorization failed"


Could you help me please ?


Thank you and have a good day :-)

You have the wrong password, try to reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 

That is your community login not your brokers.

Click Fichier and add log in to existing account there.
 

Hello when I put my MQL5 login and password on Vantage FX MT4

I got this message : "MQL5.community : authorization failed"




I have Windows 10 up to date, I have Microsoft Edge up to date.

I have tried to reset my password but nothing has changed. (I still have "MQL5.community : authorization failed")

I have tried to untick all the options under  "Binding to IP address" on Security Menu but nothing has changed (I still have "MQL5.community : authorization failed")

I have tried Switzerland / France and Canada on NordVPN but nothing has changed (I still have "MQL5.community : authorization failed")

I did not tried to  delete all default template as skafolder said here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/325990#comment_13824705 because I don't know how to do that.



Could you help me please ?
skafolder
skafolder
  • www.mql5.com
Added topic MQL5.community:authorization failed error Good evening, since a few minutes I get the error (in Subject) in the "journal" tab of my MT4. If you use the same credentials to access via the web, everything works. If in my MT4 I try to go in "Market tab" > "Purchased" I see my product, but
 
Olivier Moser:

Do not double post.

Your other topic has been deleted.

 
Keith Watford:

Do not double post.

Your other topic has been deleted.

Thank you, do you have any suggestion to solve my proble ?

 
read this thread to know about how the other users fixed this error:

MQL5.community:authorization failed error

----------------‌

1. go to your profile, and ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5.community: authorization failed

Archeon, 2019.09.03 18:18

I think I just cracked it!  If you log into MQL5 website, goto settings, then security, and untick everything under "binding to IP address"
2. update Internet Explorer -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5.community:authorization failed error

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.07 16:34

You can check your forum login/pass once again you are placing to the Community tab ...
or update Internet Explorer (I fixed 2 error in MT5 and MT4 by updating IE to the latest version - read post
3. generate new password -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!

mbotik, 2019.09.02 10:15

Thanks.

Generating a new password solved the problem!

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

4. delete some folders (incl Community folder located in C:\...\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5.community:authorization failed error

skafolder, 2019.11.08 11:55

...just for information:

I tried to delete all default template (I did not have personal template). Restart MT4 and my pb was solved.

I had read a similar post before.

I don't know what is the relationship but that's it :)

Tks again.

Bye

Igor


MQL5.community:authorization failed error
MQL5.community:authorization failed error
  • 2019.11.07
  • www.mql5.com
Good evening, since a few minutes I get the error (in Subject) in the "journal" tab of my MT4...
 

Thank you Sergey deleting all templates has worked !

 
Olivier Moser:

Thank you Sergey deleting all templates has worked !

It does not work again...


I am really fed up.

Is there issues with VPN and the change of IP adress ?

 
You can delete Community folder (C:\...\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community) and templates folder once again.
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