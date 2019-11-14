(SOLVED) Code is exporting wrong MA prices - why?
-
Why did you post your MT4
question in the
Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section,
(bottom of the
Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that
specific pair/TF referenced, you
must handle 4066/4073
errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 № 4
William Roeder:
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF referenced, you must handle 4066/4073
errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 № 4
1. ok, thanks.
2. yes, the chart is that specific pair and TF referrenced :(
wow, i figured out that this is the MA 200 it is exporting, i had in previous code MA 200, how come it is still exporting MA 200 despite having changed it to 50? i closed and reopened terminal multiple times.
oh i found it... *shame*
thanks!
bosslife: 2. yes, the chart is that specific pair and TF referrenced :(
USDJPY_M1_50_MA = iMA("USDJPY",PERIOD_M1,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); USDJPY_M5_50_MA = iMA("USDJPY",PERIOD_M5,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); USDJPY_M15_50_MA = iMA("USDJPY",PERIOD_M15,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); USDJPY_M30_50_MA = iMA("USDJPY",PERIOD_M30,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); USDJPY_H1_50_MA = iMA("USDJPY",PERIOD_H1,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); USDJPY_H4_50_MA = iMA("USDJPY",PERIOD_H4,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); USDJPY_D1_50_MA = iMA("USDJPY",PERIOD_D1,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
Really? Explain how the chart can be the USDJPY M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 all at the same time?
William Roeder:
Really? Explain how the chart can be the USDJPY M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 all at the same time?
Really? Explain how the chart can be the USDJPY M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 all at the same time?
no, i meant USDJPY in image by "for example USDJPY, M1 MA 50 is at price of ca. 108.172 when i look at chart but it exports 108.088".
problem solved, thanks a lot!! <3
What part of "specific pair/TF" was unclear?
William Roeder:
What part of "specific pair/TF" was unclear?
What part of "specific pair/TF" was unclear?
probably both, i still don't get it.
never mind. thanks!
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Hi
i have a code that export prices of moving averages, worked well for a while, now i can't figure out why most export wrong prices. for example USDJPY, M1 MA 50 is at price of ca. 108.172 when i look at chart but it exports 108.088. How can i fix this issue? as far as i can see it's not a problem from the code..? (i know that i have set 5 digits at USDJPY, but other pairs with 5 digits have same issue.)
Thank you very much!