MT5 updated, market tab disappear...

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As subject, I just start MT5 platform, and an update message pop up, then process update.

After complete, the market tab is disappear..


Anybody has same situation? problem for PC os? or?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48

I just discovered about how to fix it:

go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:

And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -

----------------

So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).


 

So no other web browser for the update?

Thank you.

 
zero9898:

So no other web browser for the update?

Thank you.

The Market is using Internet Explorer (IE), so IE should be installed on the computer with the latest version.
 

Hi,

I'd need some help with the same issue, I can't get the Market tab in the Toolbox section for MT5

- Market is selected in Community options.

- IE 11 is installed.

But even though, no tab is shown in the Toolbox

Any idea about why it doesn't work?

Thanks for your help.

Regards.

 
José Pose Veiga #:

Hi,

I'd need some help with the same issue, I can't get the Market tab in the Toolbox section for MT5

- Market is selected in Community options.

- IE 11 is installed.

But even though, no tab is shown in the Toolbox

Any idea about why it doesn't work?

Thanks for your help.

Regards.

The Market and Signals are on the bottom right side of the Toolbox now.



 
José Pose Veiga #:

Hi,

I'd need some help with the same issue, I can't get the Market tab in the Toolbox section for MT5

- Market is selected in Community options.

- IE 11 is installed.

But even though, no tab is shown in the Toolbox

Any idea about why it doesn't work?

Thanks for your help.

Regards.

It also depends on your build of MT5 (I am having build 3219 now).

If you have pourchase for MT5 so you can find it in Navigator - Market - My Purchases:

 
Sergey Golubev #:
It also depends on your build of MT5 (I am having build 3219 now).

If you have pourchase for MT5 so you can find it in Navigator - Market - My Purchases:

You saved me, friend, reinstalling IExplorer didn't work - still no market tab, but this solution with navigator window WORKS ! Thaaaaaaanks a lot! I was terrified that I will have to install newer version of Windows (I'm still going strong on W 7 :))

They really should update guide to activation of product https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#activation 

How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?
How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?
  • www.mql5.com
A product from the MetaTrader Market can be purchased on the MQL5.com website or straight from the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. Choose a desired product that suits your trading style, pay for it using your preferred payment method, and activate the product.
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