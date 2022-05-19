Objects added on chart and then saved as template disappears after opening and closing MT5 platform

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Objects added on chart and then saved as template disappears after opening and closing MT5 platform

AUDUSD H6


Above chart shows the objects Elliott Wave Impulse object and Fibonacci Retracement. This chart is then saved as template AUDUSD 


After the MT5 template is closed and opened again the objects do not show on the chart or objects list, also after the template has been loaded

 
JAMES PETER WILKINSON:

Objects added on chart and then saved as template disappears after opening and closing MT5 platform



Above chart shows the objects Elliott Wave Impulse object and Fibonacci Retracement. This chart is then saved as template AUDUSD 


After the MT5 template is closed and opened again the objects do not show on the chart or objects list, also after the template has been loaded

Where is that object from there is no Elliott Wave Impulse object, is it an indicator you've added?

Have you check the object list to see if it is even created still, just with wrong parameters?

The terminal has  Ellott Motive Wave  and Elliot Corrective Wave  objects  both of which save and reload on templates fine for me.

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