Objects added on chart and then saved as template disappears after opening and closing MT5 platform
JAMES PETER WILKINSON:
Objects added on chart and then saved as template disappears after opening and closing MT5 platform
Above chart shows the objects Elliott Wave Impulse object and Fibonacci Retracement. This chart is then saved as template AUDUSD
After the MT5 template is closed and opened again the objects do not show on the chart or objects list, also after the template has been loaded
Where is that object from there is no Elliott Wave Impulse object, is it an indicator you've added?
Have you check the object list to see if it is even created still, just with wrong parameters?
The terminal has Ellott Motive Wave and Elliot Corrective Wave objects both of which save and reload on templates fine for me.
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Objects added on chart and then saved as template disappears after opening and closing MT5 platform
Above chart shows the objects Elliott Wave Impulse object and Fibonacci Retracement. This chart is then saved as template AUDUSD
After the MT5 template is closed and opened again the objects do not show on the chart or objects list, also after the template has been loaded