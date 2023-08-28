How to install from MQL5?

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Hi,

how can I install something I bought here from MQL5. I don´t have the "Market" tab in the toolbox in my MT5. Of course I logged in to the community under "options".

I find no possiblity to select like "Bought" where I can install from.

Thanks!

 
johanneshuwe:

Hi,

how can I install something I bought here from MQL5. I don´t have the "Market" tab in the toolbox in my MT5. Of course I logged in to the community under "options".

I find no possiblity to select like "Bought" where I can install from.

Thanks!

Hi Johannes,

You'll find the Market section in the Navigator of your MT5 terminal.


MT5_market

 

Market tab in Metatrader 5 is located in Navigator now:


 
If you fill Community tab of Metatrader so it should be confirmed by Metatrader.

For example, I went to the Journal and I see that MT5 confirmed that I filled Community tab -

 

Also - check your build of MT5 (it should be the last of the latest build) -

 

And finally - check the following procedure about how to buy and install (or how to install free product) -

How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1...
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