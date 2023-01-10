Experts: Martingale Smart - page 2

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Phillip Khunwana:

PhilIip

You should stop all your activities immediately!

I know that you work with live account without testing on demo account and without the knowledge of performing back test.

I am not sending you any thing , there is no "magic input".

You should learn how to perform back test :https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

And also run the EA for several months on demo account,

Please read the answer I wrote for you other message .:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/325614

I am trying to save you from losing money !

 

Hi Aharon,

Is it possible for EA to pick more than 1 order in the same chart. In my experience It picks only 1 order per currency pair

 
Vadivelan Ranganathan:

Hi Aharon,

Is it possible for EA to pick more than 1 order in the same chart. In my experience It picks only 1 order per currency pair

This EA  should open only one trade at a time, it is a very bad idea to open more trades, am not changing the EA ,but I attach a file for you here so you can play with it on demo account:
Files:
Smart_AC_trader_X.mq4  87 kb
 
Automated-Trading:

Martingale Smart:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Hi there,

I got a promising backtest result using every tick mode but have a bad result on open only mode and I used same exact settings for both modes. I'm just wondering if the result in every tick mode can be considered before going live.

Thanks.

 
Christopher Manalang:

Hello

Fixed the EA, you can use "open prices" data and have  nice results with live trading:

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Automated-Trading:

Martingale Smart:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Hello. nice EA but can you make the EA to trade in opposite direction as soon as after losing the trade.
 
summan:
Hello. nice EA but can you make the EA to trade in opposite direction as soon as after losing the trade.

Ty this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20265

Martingale Bone Crusher
Martingale Bone Crusher
  • www.mql5.com
The EA uses two modes of martingale strategy: Strategy 1 The EA enters trades according to the price that is above or below Moving Average. If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade in the opposite direction with a multiplied lot size. Strategy 2 The EA enters trades according to the price that is above or below Moving Average. If we...
 
Aharon Tzadik:

Ty this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20265

WOW.... thanks
 
Automated-Trading:

Martingale Smart:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Thnx
 
VERY POOR IT WILL BRING DOWN EQUITY TO ZERO ; THERE IS NO STRATEGY BY THE DEVELOPER. aLL SETTINGS USED
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