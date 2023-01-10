Experts: Martingale Smart - page 2
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PhilIip
You should stop all your activities immediately!
I know that you work with live account without testing on demo account and without the knowledge of performing back test.
I am not sending you any thing , there is no "magic input".
You should learn how to perform back test :https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
And also run the EA for several months on demo account,
Please read the answer I wrote for you other message .:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/325614
I am trying to save you from losing money !
Hi Aharon,
Is it possible for EA to pick more than 1 order in the same chart. In my experience It picks only 1 order per currency pair.
Hi Aharon,
Is it possible for EA to pick more than 1 order in the same chart. In my experience It picks only 1 order per currency pair.
Martingale Smart:
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Hi there,
I got a promising backtest result using every tick mode but have a bad result on open only mode and I used same exact settings for both modes. I'm just wondering if the result in every tick mode can be considered before going live.
Thanks.
Hello
Fixed the EA, you can use "open prices" data and have nice results with live trading:
Martingale Smart:
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Hello. nice EA but can you make the EA to trade in opposite direction as soon as after losing the trade.
Ty this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20265
Ty this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20265
Martingale Smart:
Author: Aharon Tzadik