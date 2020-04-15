Experts: Smart AC Trader
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Hello
You should read the headline on "Code Base" page : "It is recommended to test and optimize Expert Advisors in the Strategy tester"
That means that you should run back test and use tested data and not random data,
Here is how to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
If you are working with live account and did not check the EA for few months on demo account and did not perform back test stop the trading immediately !
Because there is a high probability that you will lose all your money !
Where did you get the idea of working with live account and not testing any thing ?
This kind of behavior is unbearable!
Why do you ask me about pairs without the will to check anything? - you have 2 moving averages they work with all pairs !
Do you want me also to give you the money ?
Why do you think that you will get rich out of thin air without working and at least checking the reaction of the EA to variable prices / stop values ?
With this kind of EA you should set the lowest value possible on "LOTSIZE" parameter and run for long time with back testing and uploading new data, if you are lazy and don't want to perform back test every day you can also do it twice a week or so, and not wipe your account with 1-2 trades this is not a lottery,for example with 1000 $ USD you should set "LOTSIZE=0.001".
If you don't have money try to work with micro account, your trade should be less then 5% (maximum) from your total margin it is better to trade with 1% from your total margin.
Because you are new to trading you need to learn about how to perform back testing and what values you should use in EAs and not expect to get rich with throwing an EA on the chart and let it run for one or two trades.
Also your broker stopped you because you don't have enough money.
You should not blame anybody but yourself, you should check every EA , not only this EA for several months on demo account before you even think about working with live account.
What you did is gambling the worse way possible and not trading with educated risk.
Any best .set file?
Did you not read the post before yours?
is it compatible with mt5? so all i need to do is to chnage the file extention to .mq5?
Hello
No, this EA is only for MT4.
Hi Aharon,
I tried to use this EA, however it is not giving me any signal for Buy or Sell. Previous EA was quite good but this EA seems not working.
If I use different Time Frame charts then the no of Trades will vary or not?
For Ex I use the I hour Chart with this EA no signal picked for almost 2 hours, then I changed the Time frame to M5 then 1 order is picked.
Thanks in Advance
The EA works fine , it works with the price of an open candle, if you use the EA with daily chart you will have a trade once a day , if you use the 5 MIN chart you will have a trade every 5 minutes, and so on...
Also make sure you didn't change any thing in the code , if so download the code again.
Your broker may or may not allow trading at any given time,
If you see that you don't have trades for long time try to restart/change platform or broker.
Try also to check internet connection , or computer performance.
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Smart AC Trader:
The "Smart AC Trader" EA trades with 2 moving averages , If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with the opposite conditions
Author: Aharon Tzadik